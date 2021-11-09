Mark Stone skates with Golden Knights for 1st time since injury

Coach Pete DeBoer said captain Mark Stone is “not close to playing yet, but it’s a great first step.” The 29-year-old right wing was a limited participant at the skate.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone skated with the team Tuesday morning for the first time since getting injured in the second game of the season on Oct. 14.

Mark Stone just came off a side rink to join the Knights morning skate. Nolan Patrick is not out here, or any other injured players. pic.twitter.com/hL9T7hPcHH — Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) November 9, 2021

Coach Pete DeBoer said Stone is “not close to playing yet, but it’s a great first step.” The 29-year-old right wing was a limited participant at the skate and didn’t join line rushes or a power-play drill.

Stone was injured in the second period of a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings and hasn’t appeared since. He did skate on his own at City National Arena on Oct. 29.

DeBoer also said center Nolan Patrick, who has missed the past eight games with an upper-body injury, is skating, but he doesn’t know when he will be ready to play. He has one goal in four games.

Cotter hops in

DeBoer said left wing Paul Cotter will make his NHL debut Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena.

Cotter, 21, was a fourth-round pick in 2018. He will be the fifth Knights player to make his NHL debut in 13 games, along with left wing Pavel Dorofeyev, center Jake Leschyshyn, right wing Jonas Rondbjerg and defenseman Daniil Miromanov.

Cotter, who has two goals in eight games with the Silver Knights, said he expects family members to be at the game.

He took an unusual route to the NHL, as he’s played American junior hockey, American college hockey, Canadian junior hockey and in the American Hockey League.

“It’s a very unorthodox path,” Cotter said. “I wouldn’t change it. I’ve been in a lot of cities, a lot of different places, a lot of coaches. I have a lot of buddies because of that. It’s been weird, but it’s been good for me basically moving up a level each year.”

