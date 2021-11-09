74°F
Mark Stone skates with Golden Knights for first time since injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2021 - 10:40 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during a team practice at City National Arena i ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone skated with the team Tuesday morning for the first time since getting injured in the second game of the season on Oct. 14.

Stone was injured in the second period of the Knights’ 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings and hasn’t appeared since. He did skate on his own at City National Arena on Oct. 29.

Stone did not take line rushes Tuesday morning, indicating he might not play against the Seattle Kraken.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

