Mark Stone sparks Golden Knights’ top line during win streak

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrate the team's overtime win against the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates scoring a goal with Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), who assisted him, during the third period of their NHL hockey game on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The news that right wing Mark Stone was held out of the third period Saturday as a precaution came as a relief to the Golden Knights. But it didn’t offer much solace to the Minnesota Wild.

Assuming Stone plays Monday, the Knights bring the hottest line in hockey into the two-game series at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Stone, center Chandler Stephenson and left wing Max Pacioretty have combined for 23 points at all strengths in the past four games. Coach Pete DeBoer is probably wondering why he broke them up in the first place.

“It’s been good,” Stephenson said. “You obviously want to take a lot of things away. You also want to learn some things and work on things and not get too ahead of ourselves here and just take it a game at a time.”

DeBoer split up Pacioretty, Stephenson and Stone against Colorado on Feb. 22, but reunited them two games later trailing by two goals in the third period against the Wild. The move sparked a 5-4 come-from-behind win.

Stone set up Pacioretty in overtime for the winning goal, one of his five primary assists in that game. He also finished with a goal and an assist in the 5-1 win over the Wild on Wednesday and has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his past four outings.

Stone hopped over the boards for a 25-second shift during the second period Saturday and went to the locker room with 6:32 remaining in the period. He did not return, and DeBoer said the decision was “precautionary more than an injury.”

The Knights, owners of a six-game win streak, traveled to Minnesota on Sunday, and there was no update on Stone’s status.

According to MoneyPuck.com, the Pacioretty-Stephenson-Stone line has a league-best 18 goals for through Saturday, and their plus-12 goal differential also leads the NHL.

Of the forward groups that have played at least 150 minutes together, only Boston’s “Perfection Line” of center Patrice Bergeron, left wing Brad Marchand and right wing David Pastrnak have a higher percentage of goals for (76.2) than the Knights’ trio (75 percent).

Pacioretty has four goals and eight points in his past four outings, which includes two overtime goals. Stephenson’s speed continues to complement the line, and his four-game point streak (two goals, three assists) ties his career best.

Goals galore

The Knights are enjoying a rare run of offensive consistency, scoring four or more goals in four straight games.

It’s only the fourth time in franchise history the Knights have put together such a scoring run and second this season (Jan. 26 to Feb. 9).

The franchise record was set during the inaugural season when the Knights scored at least four goals in five straight games from Nov. 16, 2017, to Nov. 25.

The Knights were tied for sixth in the league in goals per game at 3.33 entering Sunday.

McNabb almost back

Brayden McNabb skated two consecutive days in San Jose, California, and DeBoer said the defenseman is “getting very close” to returning.

McNabb has been on long-term injured reserve since Jan. 27 after he suffered a lower-body injury in a 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis the previous night.

By placing goalie Robin Lehner on long-term injured reserve Friday, the Knights should have enough salary cap space to activate McNabb without needing to make a corresponding move.

