Marner shows off ‘world class’ skill early in Knights training camp

Mitch Marner has shown small glimpses in his first two practices with the Golden Knights of why the team invested in him to be part of their future.

Knights excited to see how new additions fit in during training camp

Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) and center Jack Eichel (9) participate in practice during the first day of training camp Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 at City National Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights ran three-on-two drills through the neutral zone during the last session of training camp on Friday.

Jack Eichel crossed the blue line and dropped the puck to Mitch Marner.

The Knights’ new star right wing let a shot go from the high slot, beat goaltender Cameron Whitehead and let out a loud “Woo!” as he skated back to start the drill again.

Two days into his new hockey life in Las Vegas, Marner is slowly settling in.

“A very tight-knit group,” Marner said. “A lot of bickering back and forth, which is always what you want in a locker room. You want people to have fun and poke at each other.”

Dazzling display

Friday was the second day of training camp, so expectations still need to be tempered until Marner gets in a game setting.

But watching him in open space, and working with Eichel, showed why the Knights banked on their future to give Marner an eight-year, $96 million contract.

Marner has always had elite vision and hand-eye coordination. He keeps his head up and stays composed when he skates into the offensive zone.

Those instincts were also on display when he carried the puck through the neutral zone on a two-on-two drill, spun around and nearly connected with defenseman Brayden McNabb for a backdoor goal.

Much like Eichel, Marner can shoot. He’s a playmaker more than anything, evidence of his four seasons of at least 60 assists and a career-high 75 helpers last season.

With two elite players who love to set their teammates up, who has to shoot it?

“I keep getting asked that one,” Marner said, laughing. “We’re both going to have to shoot it. I think we’re both going to get some good opportunities. We got to be comfortable in the areas to not be afraid to shoot and pull the trigger.”

Marner feels like a perfect fit in coach Bruce Cassidy’s system with a defense-first mentality that is able to create offense.

The Knights added a 102-point scorer and a player that’s finished top 10 in the Selke Trophy voting three times and was a finalist in 2023.

Those surface numbers check the boxes. As far as how he fits in schematically, Marner feels it boils down to understanding who he’s on the ice with.

“It’s a lot of read-and-reacting play,” Marner said. “Just kind of going out there and trusting your teammates. That’s, I think, a great system to have. Just trying to learn it as quickly as I can and try to be as good as I can at it.”

‘World class’

Eichel has always had an appreciation for Marner’s game on the opposite side. He played against Marner plenty during their days in the Atlantic Division with the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs, respectively.

Nothing, even through captain’s skates and two days of camp, has surprised him.

“Some of the stuff he does on the ice is world class,” Eichel said. “I’ve always held him in such high regard as a player. He’s such a dynamic player with a puck on his stick and somebody that can create a lot from nothing.”

Marner is still adjusting to life in Las Vegas. The summer heat has hit his dog Zeus the hardest, but living near the mountains in Summerlin has been “pretty special to just walk around and get used to the area a little bit more.”

It’s just two days, but Marner’s impact is already being felt in more ways than one.

“It’s exciting. That’s the best way of putting it,” captain Mark Stone said. “We lost a couple of guys, but you’re adding a 100-point guy that makes your team better, makes any line he’s gonna play on better. As a person, makes your locker room better. Very excited to add him and see what he can do for us.”

Eichel talks contract

Eichel, in his first comments of training camp after missing the second half of practice Thursday, reaffirmed his stance that he will let business handle itself in regard to his looming contract extension.

Eichel is in the final year of an eight-year, $80 million contract he signed with Buffalo in October 2017.

“Obviously love it here in Vegas and this organization,” Eichel said. “The community has been great to me. I love living here. That stuff is, I guess, out of my control a bit. My focus is more so on preparing for the season and I’m just trying to be a good teammate and the best player I can be.”

General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Thursday that dialogue will continue, but he had no further update.

