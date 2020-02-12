59°F
Matt Dumba fined for slashing Ryan Reaves

February 12, 2020 - 11:14 am
 

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba was fined $5,000 Wednesday for slashing Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves.

Dumba slashed Reaves in the first period of the Knights’ 4-0 loss to the Wild at Xcel Energy Center after Reaves crunched him in the corner. Dumba responded by whacking Reaves across his lower body away from the play.

Dumba was fined the maximum amount allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

