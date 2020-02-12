Matt Dumba fined for slashing Ryan Reaves

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba whacked Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves in the lower body Tuesday and was fined for his actions.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Mathew Dumba celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period during an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba was fined $5,000 Wednesday for slashing Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves.

Dumba slashed Reaves in the first period of the Knights’ 4-0 loss to the Wild at Xcel Energy Center after Reaves crunched him in the corner. Dumba responded by whacking Reaves across his lower body away from the play.

Hopefully Ryan Reaves wasn't planning on having any more children beyond tonight. pic.twitter.com/FU59mFkuFs — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) February 12, 2020

Dumba was fined the maximum amount allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

