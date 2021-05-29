Mattias Janmark tallies hat trick as Golden Knights oust Wild
Mattias Janmark finished with a hat trick as the Golden Knights eliminated the Minnesota Wild 6-2 on Friday night in Game 7 of the West Division first-round playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.
Janmark, a trade deadline acquisition, scored his third goal on an empty-netter.
The Knights, who nearly squandered a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven series for the second time in three seasons, advance to face Colorado in the West Division final. Game 1 is at 5 p.m. Sunday in Denver.
Max Pacioretty scored in his return to the lineup for the Golden Knights.
Pacioretty, who played his first game since May 1, received a loud ovation from the announced crowd of 12,156 when he stepped on the ice for his first shift. He put the Knights ahead 3-2 at 7:44 of the second period, banging in a pass from Chandler Stephenson.
Zach Whitecloud scored his first goal of the postseason to give the Knights a two-goal advantage later in the second. The Knights finished the series with a plus-nine goal differential (11-2) over Minnesota in the middle period.
Defenseman Nic Hague tallied his first career postseason goal in the second period for a 2-1 lead.
Marc-Andre Fleury earned the start in net for the Knights and bounced back from two straight losses. He improved to 4-4 in his career in Game 7s.
Zach Parise and Kirill Kaprizov (power play) had goals for the Wild, who lost a Game 7 for the first time in franchise history (3-1).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Golden Knights vs. Wild
Knights win series 4-3
Game 1: Wild 1, Knights 0 (OT)
Game 2: Knights 3, Wild 1
Game 3: Knights 5, Wild 2
Game 4: Knights 4, Wild 0
Game 5: Wild 4, Knights 2
Game 6: Wild 3, Knights 0
Game 7: Knights 6, Wild 2