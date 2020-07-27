Max Pacioretty doesn’t travel with Golden Knights to Edmonton

Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty did not travel with the team ahead of the NHL postseason tournament after sustaining a minor injury during training camp.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) skates with the puck during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Pacioretty missed all four days of practice last week, and DeBoer expected the team’s leading scorer to join the team in Edmonton, Alberta, once he is healthy.

The Knights are scheduled to play Arizona in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rogers Place in Edmonton. They open the round robin at 3:30 p.m. Monday against Dallas.

“Max had a minor injury in training camp that we told you guys about,” DeBoer said. “He’s not with us, and he’ll join us as soon as he’s healthy and able to participate.”

According to the NHL’s Phase Four protocol, Pacioretty would not have to quarantine if he traveled by charter and would be required to quarantine four days in his hotel room until four negative COVID-19 test results are confirmed if he traveled by commercial airline.

If Pacioretty has prior approval from the league as an “emergent situation,” the NHL Event Medical Director would determine the length of his quarantine, if any.

