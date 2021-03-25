Max Pacioretty expected to join Golden Knights on trip

Left wing Max Pacioretty skated on his own Wednesday and was expected to join the Golden Knights on their trip to Colorado to play the Avalanche, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty (67) participates in practice at City National Arena on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) warms up before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights might be close to full strength for their series against the second-place Colorado Avalanche.

Left wing Max Pacioretty skated on his own Wednesday and was expected to travel with the team to Denver, according to coach Pete DeBoer. His availability for the two-game series at Ball Arena remains undetermined.

“We haven’t had that conversation yet, but I anticipate he’s going to come with us,” DeBoer said after practice at City National Arena.

Pacioretty missed the past two games with a lower-body injury and is listed as day to day. He blocked a shot with his left foot late in the third period Friday against Los Angeles and was hobbled for the remainder of his shift.

The team’s leading goal scorer was seen walking past members of the media during practice.

Pacioretty was tied for sixth in the NHL entering Wednesday’s games with 16 goals and scored half of those this month. He is second on the Knights behind linemate Mark Stone with 30 points in 28 games.

Meanwhile, Alex Pietrangelo will not make the trip, but his status was upgraded and the defenseman is now considered day to day with an upper-body injury.

DeBoer said Pietrangelo made “big progress” in his recovery and is “getting very close.”

Pietrangelo blocked a shot in the final minutes of a victory at San Jose on March 6 and is on long-term injured reserve. He has missed the past nine games and was spotted during a recent TV broadcast with a cast on his left hand/arm.

Hot mic

The league’s officiating came under scrutiny again after Tuesday’s on-ice incident involving referee Tim Peel.

During the second period of the Predators-Red Wings game, Peel was caught on a rinkside TV mic saying he wanted to call a penalty on Nashville. The NHL announced Wednesday that Peel, who was set to retire after the season, would never work another game.

Peel, 53, worked one Knights game this season, a 4-3 victory over Los Angeles on Feb. 7.

Winger William Carrier said he and linemate Ryan Reaves often ask for explanations from officials during TV timeouts, which is what appeared to be happening when Peel made his comment.

“They’re doing a job out there,” Carrier said. “There’s a lot of talk between a game, through a couple players and guys. I didn’t get the context of it. I’m sure the NHL is going to make a right decision about what went on.”

