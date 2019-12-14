50°F
Golden Knights

Max Pacioretty, Golden Knights edge Stars in overtime

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2019 - 7:50 pm
 

DALLAS — Left wing Max Pacioretty scored in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 Friday night at American Airlines Center.

The Knights (17-14-5) finished their two-game trip 1-1.

The Stars (18-11-4) saw their three-game winning streak snapped. They also lost for the first time under coach Rick Bowness, who was promoted Tuesday after previous coach Jim Montgomery was fired for unprofessional conduct.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

