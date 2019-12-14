Max Pacioretty, Golden Knights edge Stars in overtime
Left wing Max Pacioretty scored in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 Friday night at American Airlines Center.
The Knights (17-14-5) finished their two-game trip 1-1.
The Stars (18-11-4) saw their three-game winning streak snapped. They also lost for the first time under coach Rick Bowness, who was promoted Tuesday after previous coach Jim Montgomery was fired for unprofessional conduct.
