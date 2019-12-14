Max Pacioretty, Golden Knights edge Stars in overtime

Left wing Max Pacioretty scored in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 Friday night at American Airlines Center.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson (20) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin (91) attempts to deflect a shot as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) and forward Paul Stastny (26) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) is unable to stop a shot from Dallas Stars defenseman Taylor Fedun during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson (71) battles Dallas Stars forward Blake Comeau (15) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty (67) battles Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) and defenseman Roman Polak (45) for a rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) is unable to stop a shot from Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) is unable to stop a shot from Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson (20) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

DALLAS — Left wing Max Pacioretty scored in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 Friday night at American Airlines Center.

The Knights (17-14-5) finished their two-game trip 1-1.

The Stars (18-11-4) saw their three-game winning streak snapped. They also lost for the first time under coach Rick Bowness, who was promoted Tuesday after previous coach Jim Montgomery was fired for unprofessional conduct.

