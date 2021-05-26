Max Pacioretty has been skating on his own, Pete DeBoer says

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer offered a glimmer of hope that injured forward Max Pacioretty could return soon. He hasn’t played since a May 1 game at Arizona.

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) reaches out for the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes' Jason Demers (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Golden Knights remain tight-lipped regarding the status of injured left wing Max Pacioretty.

But coach Pete DeBoer did offer one glimmer of hope Wednesday that the team’s leading scorer could return soon when asked whether Pacioretty has skated on his own during the West Division first-round playoff series.

“Max is skating,” DeBoer said after the morning skate. “I’m just going to leave it at that.”

Pacioretty was not expected to be in the lineup for Game 6 against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center and has not appeared in a game since he left after the second period of the May 1 game at Arizona.

He missed the final six regular-season games, and Knights majority owner Bill Foley said May 11 that Pacioretty is dealing with an upper-body injury.

The Knights have listed Pacioretty, who had a team-best 24 goals in the regular season, as a game-time decision throughout the series even though he hasn’t practiced or participated in a morning skate the entire month.

Pacioretty was not on the ice for the team’s morning skate Wednesday and presumably is skating on his own at City National Arena, rather than in Minnesota.

Forward Tomas Nosek also did not participate in the morning skate and remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury he sustained early in Game 2.

Not-so-hostile territory

The road team won four of the first five games in the series, and it’s a leaguewide trend in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

In the series between Montreal and Toronto, the visiting team is 3-1. Tampa Bay and Florida saw the road team win the first three games before the home team answered back in the past two matchups. Also, three of the five games involving the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh have gone to the road team.

The only series that hasn’t seen a road victory is Nashville-Carolina.

“I think the lack of full capacity buildings and that environment for sure makes it a little bit easier,” DeBoer said. “That’s the only thing I can think of. You just got to get ready and be prepared to do whatever it takes from puck drop, wherever you are.”

Minor leaguers honored

Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson and defenseman Ryan Murphy were voted to the 2020-21 Pacific Division all-star team.

Thompson appeared in 23 regular-season games, leading all American Hockey League goaltenders with a .943 save percentage. He was second overall with a 1.96 goals-against average and topped all rookies with 16 wins.

Murphy, who was named captain late in the regular season, led all AHL defensemen with 22 assists and 27 points.

