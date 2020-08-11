Max Pacioretty healthy for Golden Knights’ playoff opener

The Golden Knights will get a boost from the return of leading scorer Max Pacioretty for Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against Chicago.

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon spoke about Max Pacioretty's health, return to the team and how much he plans to involve him in the playoffs. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67, left) talks with right wing Mark Stone (61) during a practice at City National Arena on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67, left) races to the puck with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) during practice at City National Arena on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Max Pacioretty was confined to his hotel room in Edmonton, Alberta, with a stationary bike, some free weights and a TV to keep himself occupied.

The Golden Knights left wing is thankful the NHL’s postseason ran almost around the clock.

“At the end of the day, I just found myself working out and watching hockey,” Pacioretty said during a videoconference call Monday. “It helped me get back in the groove of things.”

Pacioretty is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday when the Knights open the best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal series against Chicago.

The team’s leading scorer during the regular season missed the exhibition and all three games in the round robin while recovering from a minor injury that he sustained in training camp.

Pacioretty did not travel to Edmonton with the team July 26 and remained in Las Vegas for an additional week before arriving Aug. 3.

“Everything’s been based around the decision of how I’m going to be as prepared as possible for when I’m able to return to play,” Pacioretty said. “I think, as a group, everyone felt (that I should) give myself the best opportunity by doing some of the rehab process back in Las Vegas. That went really well, and when I came here I had to quarantine a little bit.

“I tried to do as much as I could in my room to maintain my fitness levels. I thought I probably did as good of a job as I could with that. Nothing can really simulate a playoff game, so just trying to work my hardest to make sure I’m up to speed if I do return.”

Pacioretty flew to Canada on a charter, which doesn’t require a quarantine, according to the NHL’s Phase Four protocols. But because he was outside the bubble, Pacioretty was mandated to quarantine for four days by the NHL event medical director.

Pacioretty began skating with the team Friday and was on the ice each of the past four days, according to general manager Kelly McCrimmon. He hadn’t practiced with the team since an undisclosed injury July 19.

“I think Max’s workload will be identical to what it was,” McCrimmon said. “I don’t think that’ll change in any way, shape or form. He’s completely ready to go. We’re not worried about that at all.”

Pacioretty’s delayed departure gave him an extra week at home with his wife, Katia, who is expecting the family’s fifth child (and first daughter).

While it was difficult to leave knowing the Knights could be in Edmonton until October if they win the Stanley Cup, Pacioretty said his wife was supportive of his quest for a title. Katia Pacioretty played tennis professionally and is the younger sister of former NHL player Maxim Afinogenov.

“She’s so excited that I have this opportunity because it doesn’t come very often,” Pacioretty said. “With technology and whatnot, I still get to see the kids every day. … You think about people in the Army who leave for long periods of time, and this is my job, this is what I’m paid to do and I’m just thankful I have the support of my family to try and accomplish my dreams.”

Pacioretty had a team-high 32 goals and 66 points in 71 regular-season games and will provide a boost on the power play with his shot from the right circle, although the Knights didn’t miss him during the round robin.

They averaged five goals per game in the three victories and produced a 58 percent shot attempts share at five-on-five, tops in the postseason.

“You saw that you add a guy like Max back into our lineup and it’s just going to (have) a ripple effect to our team to have that many more guys with skill, with speed up and down our lineup,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “I think that just is the biggest difference between where we are now and where we have been (in previous seasons).”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.