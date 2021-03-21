66°F
Golden Knights

Max Pacioretty misses Sunday’s game at Los Angeles with injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2021 - 3:05 pm
 
Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores a goal in overtime past Minnesota Wild goal ...
Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores a goal in overtime past Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty will miss Sunday’s game against Los Angeles and is day to day with a lower-body injury, the team said.

Pacioretty scored twice Friday in a 4-2 victory over the Kings and has a team-high 16 goals in 28 games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

