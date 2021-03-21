Max Pacioretty misses Sunday’s game at Los Angeles with injury
Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty missed Sunday’s game against Los Angeles with a lower-body injury, the team said.
Pacioretty scored twice Friday in a 4-2 victory over the Kings and has a team-high 16 goals in 28 games.
