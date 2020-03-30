Max Pacioretty named Golden Knights’ MVP in Review-Journal poll

While it’s uncertain when the NHL season will resume, it already has been a crazy journey for the Knights. With that in mind, the RJ decided to hand out season awards.

The Golden Knights were 87 percent through their season when the coronavirus pandemic brought the NHL to a stop.

The race had been run except for a sprint to the finish.

While it’s uncertain when the season will resume, it already has been a crazy journey full of twists, turns and memorable moments for the Knights.

With that in mind, the Review-Journal decided to hand out season awards, as selected by a nine-person panel:

Team MVP

Winner: LW Max Pacioretty (5 votes)

Others receiving votes: RW Mark Stone (3), D Shea Theodore (1)

Pacioretty, the Knights’ leader in points (66) and goals (34), edged his linemate for the award.

Pacioretty earned it by following a down year with one of his best. He scored 40 points in his first season with the Knights, but is one shy of his career high this season. He also played in his first All-Star Game.

Stone, second on the team with 63 points, and Theodore, who leads its defensemen with 46, were deserving candidates, too.

Most improved

Winner: Theodore (5)

Others receiving votes: LW William Carrier (3), D Nick Holden (1)

Theodore already has set career highs in goals (13), assists (33) and points while increasing his average ice time from 20:06 to 22:14. And he did it after undergoing treatment for testicular cancer last summer.

Only four NHL defensemen have scored more points than Theodore since Jan. 1. He deserves this award after making the leap to true stardom.

Carrier placed second after more than doubling his career high in points to 19.

Rookie of the year

Winner: C/RW Cody Glass (3)

Others receiving votes: D Nic Hague (2), C/RW Nicolas Roy (2), D Zach Whitecloud (2)

The tight voting reflects just how many rookies have contributed for the Knights, a promising sign for the team.

Glass, the team’s first-ever draft pick, leads the rookies in games (39) and points (12). Six of those points have been on the power play, where he has proven to be an immediate weapon.

Hague leads the rookies in assists with 10, and Roy and Whitecloud have been lineup fixtures.

Best newcomer

Winner: LW/C Chandler Stephenson (6)

Others receiving votes: G Robin Lehner (3)

Stephenson has turned a lot of heads with the Knights.

The December trade acquisition from the Washington Capitals has scored 22 points in 41 games. He has exceeded his career highs in goals, assists and points despite playing the equivalent of half a season. His impact has gone beyond scoring, as he has helped on both special teams units.

Lehner had less time to make an impact after he was traded Feb. 24. He is 3-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average and .940 save percentage.

Most disappointing

Winner: RW Alex Tuch (5)

Others receiving votes: C Cody Eakin (2), D Deryk Engelland (1), LW Brandon Pirri (1)

Tuch’s age-23 season hasn’t gone as planned.

The speedy forward was the Knights’ leading scorer at last season’s trade deadline, but struggled when Stone’s arrival forced him to the third line. And every time he seemed to gather momentum, injuries derailed him further.

Tuch has 17 points in 42 games. His usual center, Eakin, was traded Feb. 21 after scoring 10 points in 41 games.

Best all-around player

To qualify, a skater must have shown offensive and defensive prowess and been a regular on the power play and penalty kill.

Winner: Stone (6)

Others receiving votes: RW Reilly Smith (2), C Paul Stastny (1)

Stone does just about everything well.

He’s the Knights’ second-leading scorer. He leads their forwards in ice time on the power play and penalty kill. Last season, he was the first wing to be named a Selke Trophy (best defensive forward) finalist since 2007. There’s no question he earned this award.

Smith, the team’s third-leading scorer with 54 points, also is an all-around talent the Knights couldn’t thrive without.

Best defenseman

Winner: Theodore (7)

Others receiving votes: Brayden McNabb (1), Nate Schmidt (1)

Theodore’s impressive season might have moved him atop the blue line’s pecking order.

His offensive impact is undeniable, and he leads the team in power-play time per game. He’s also just 24 and under contract through the 2024-25 season.

McNabb and Schmidt also deserve a shoutout because they handle the toughest defensive assignments.

Note: The Review-Journal’s voting panel consisted of Knights reporters Ben Gotz, Adam Hill and David Schoen, columnists Ed Graney and Ron Kantowski, sports digital content producer Rochelle Richards, videographer Cassie Soto, assistant sports editor Allen Leiker and assistant managing editor — sports Bill Bradley.

