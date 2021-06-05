Max Pacioretty rediscovering old form for Golden Knights

Max Pacioretty missed the first six games of the playoffs with an injury, but coach Pete DeBoer said the left wing looked “normal” again Friday against Colorado.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) goes for the puck in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas, as Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) looks on. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) takes a shot at the goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) and defenseman Samuel Girard (49) in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Max Pacioretty’s dramatic walk out for warmups before Game 7 against the Minnesota Wild is a moment many Golden Knights fans will remember forever.

Turns out, it was only the start to an impressive postseason. Pacioretty has jumped back into the lineup after missing 12 games (six regular season, six playoffs) and is picking up right where he left off.

That continued in Game 3 against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. The left wing recorded his second game-winning goal in four games to lift the Knights to a 3-2 victory in front of the first capacity crowd of the NHL season.

“Truthfully, I really did enjoy it. I’m not just saying that because we came out on top,” Pacioretty said. “It’s just so much fun to play in front of fans, especially our fans. We’ve talked about so often how they’re able to help us take over a game. They stayed positive with us right to the very end.”

Coach Pete DeBoer said Game 3 was as “normal” as Pacioretty has looked since returning.

The 32-year-old scored in his first game back against Minnesota, but DeBoer said he was largely running on adrenaline. Pacioretty has had chances to skate and practice with his teammates since then and rediscover the form that led him to become a point-per-game player for the first time in his career this year.

Pacioretty has four points in four playoff games and has had numerous chances to get more than that. He had breakaways in Games 2 and 3 against the Avalanche but was turned aside by goaltender Philipp Grubauer both times.

“Since he’s been back, he’s been strong,” defenseman Nick Holden said. “He’s been obviously all year really good for us, but in the playoffs now it’s great to see him being able to score.”

Reaves eligible to return

Knights right wing Ryan Reaves is eligible to play in Game 4 on Sunday after serving a two-game suspension for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct.

The team’s fourth line of left wing William Carrier, center Patrick Brown and right wing Keegan Kolesar has held up well in his absence. The Knights have a 24-7 edge in shot attempts when the trio has been on the ice at five-on-five the past two games.

“I just think we’re playing a real heavy, hard, north game,” DeBoer said. “Those guys, every time they’ve gone on the ice they’ve titled the ice for us that way.”

Knights using doubt

Colorado won the Presidents’ Trophy during the regular season and was a Stanley Cup favorite even before it went up 2-0 in the series.

The Knights always believed they could hang with the Avalanche after going 4-4 against them in the regular season. They proved they could with a strong effort in Game 2 and got back in the series with their Game 3 win.

“There wasn’t many people picking us at the start of the series, and a few that were on the raft I saw jumping with life jackets after Game 2,” DeBoer said. “We know what people are saying out there. I think we’re using that as fuel and motivation. We feel we can play with this team. I think we’ve proven that during the regular season. We’re proving it again right now.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.