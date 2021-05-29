96°F
Golden Knights

Max Pacioretty returns for Game 7 for Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2021 - 5:43 pm
 
Updated May 28, 2021 - 5:51 pm
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) reaches out for the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyote ...
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) reaches out for the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes' Jason Demers (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty is in the lineup for Game 7 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild.

Pacioretty hasn’t played since May 1 because of an injury. He missed the last six games of the regular season and the first six of the playoffs. The 32-year-old led the Knights with 24 goals this season and was second in points in 51.

Pacioretty skated in his normal spot during warmups with center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Mark Stone. The trio has been one of the most effective in the NHL over the past two seasons. The line outscored opponents 38-17 at five-on-five this year.

The team has missed Pacioretty’s scoring touch in the series. The Knights have scored 14 goals through six games, but nine of those came in Games 3 and 4.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

