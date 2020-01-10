Max Pacioretty selected for 1st All-Star Game

Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty was named to the All-Star Game replacing Anaheim’s Jakob Silfverberg, the league announced Friday.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty (67) before an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty was named to the All-Star Game replacing Anaheim’s Jakob Silfverberg, the league announced Friday.

Silfverberg was excused from the event that takes place Jan. 24 and 25 in St. Louis for the impending birth of his child.

Pacioretty, who was part of the “Last Men In” voting that ends Friday, will be making his first All-Star Game appearance.

He leads the Knights with 20 goals and 45 points in 47 games.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was selected to the game but previously announced he will not attend. Knights coach Gerard Gallant will coach the Pacific Division team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.