Golden Knights

Max Pacioretty ‘unfit to play’ for Golden Knights against Blackhawks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2020 - 2:23 pm
 

Max Pacioretty will not play in Game 2 of the Golden Knights first-round series against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

The Knights leading scorer is “unfit to play,” according to the team. Pacioretty played in Game 1 against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, his first competitive game since March 9. He suffered a minor injury in training camp that forced him to join the Knights in Edmonton, Alberta late. He did not play in the team’s exhibition or three-round robin games.

Pacioretty played 18:08 on Tuesday, slightly above his season average. Coach Pete DeBoer said Wednesday the left wing was understandably rusty.

“I talked to him this morning and I think he was a little disappointed in how the game went for him,” DeBoer said. “I had to remind him: ‘You haven’t played a hockey game basically in five months.’ … He’s in really good shape. He looks good in practices. The game timing is something that you’ve got to play games in order to get back. I know he’s going to get that back quickly so I’m not worried about it.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

