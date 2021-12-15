Max Pacioretty’s 2 goals lift Golden Knights past Bruins

Max Pacioretty continued his hot streak with two goals, and the Golden Knights opened their road trip with a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) is congratulated after his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, right, talks with his players during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) is congratulated after his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) drops to the ice while battling Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins defenseman John Moore (27) checks Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save on a shot by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) pushes away Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) slides out of the crease and makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Max Pacioretty continued his hot streak with two goals, and the Golden Knights opened their East Coast road trip with a 4-1 victory over the Bruins at TD Garden in Boston.

Pacioretty extended his goal streak to a franchise-record seven games and has points in nine straight, matching the longest run in team history. He is tied for the team lead with 12 goals and has four multi-goal games despite missing 17 games with a broken foot.

The Knights won for the fifth time in the past six games and scored four goals on their first 11 shots against Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman. It was their first win at Boston in four tries.

The Knights’ top line of Pacioretty, Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone combined for seven points.

Stephenson finished with three assists and has seven points in his past two games. Stone picked up two assists and matched Pacioretty with a nine-game point streak (four goals, 11 assists).

Jonathan Marchessault scored on a power play with less than one second remaining in the first period to put the Knights ahead 3-0. Reilly Smith was credited with an assist on the play for his 400th career NHL point.

Defenseman Shea Theodore opened the scoring in the first period when his shot deflected off Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort.

Goalie Robin Lehner broke out of his slump, allowing only Patrice Bergeron’s goal 21 seconds into the third period.

The Knights played without center Nicolas Roy, who was a late scratch after taking warmups. Brett Howden replaced Roy in the lineup after he missed the past five games.

Brad Marchand, Boston’s leading scorer, didn’t play after joining forward Craig Smith in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

