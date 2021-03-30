Meet the Golden Knights
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS PROFILES
CENTERS
Glass
Karlsson
Krebs
Marchessault
Roy
Stephenson
LEFT WINGS
Carrier
Nosek
Pacioretty
RIGHT WINGS
Kolesar
Reaves
Smith
Stone
Tuch
Jurco
DEFENSE
Hague
Holden
Martinez
McNabb
Pietrangelo
Theodore
Whitecloud
GOALIES
Fleury
Dansk
Lehner
Thompson
Cody
Glass
Glass was the Knights’ first-ever draft pick at sixth overall in 2017 and expectations have been high for him since. The playmaker debuted in the team’s 2019 season opener and immediately became a power-play weapon. He’s still searching for consistency at five-on-five. Glass’ first season was cut short by a knee injury but he returned for his sophomore campaign healthy. He also bulked up in the offseason so he could compete more in puck battles.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: April 1, 1999
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 206 lbs
- Draft: 2017, first round (sixth overall), Golden Knights
- Birthplace: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Salary-cap hit: $863,333
TOMAS
JURCO
Jurco is a journeyman who has talent but has been plagued by back issues. The Knights are his fourth organization in eight years. His 22 goals in 213 NHL games show he has talent but he hasn’t been on the ice consistently enough to put it on display.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Dec. 28, 1992
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 197 lbs
- Draft: 2011, second round (35th overall), Detroit Red Wings
- Birthplace: Kosice, Slovakia
- Salary-cap hit: $700,000
WILLIAM
KARLSSON
Karlsson, nicknamed “Wild Bill,” was one of the Knights’ immediate success stories and quickly became a fan favorite. The speedy center scored 43 goals and 78 points the team’s inaugural season after mainly being a depth player early in his career. Karlsson hasn’t kept up that offensive pace in subsequent years, but he’s still been one of the Knights’ most valuable all-around players. He brings tremendous defensive value and is one of the best penalty killers in the NHL.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Jan. 8, 1993
- Height: 6 feet
- Weight: 191 lbs
- Draft: 2011, second round (53rd overall), Anaheim Ducks
- Birthplace: Marsta, Sweden
- Salary-cap hit: $5.9 million
PEYTON
KREBS
Krebs was the Knights' 2019 first-round pick (17th overall) and is one of the organization's top prospects. The center has been plagued by injuries since being drafted, including an Achilles injury that cost him most of his final junior season. Krebs made his NHL debut this season and has shown flashes of his playmaking ability.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: May 13, 1992
- Height: 6’ - 3”
- Weight: 202 lbs
- Draft: 2010 - Round 6 (178 overall) Ottawa
- Birthplace: Winnipeg, MB, CAN
- Salary-cap hit: $7,350,000
JONATHAN
MARCHESSAULT
Marchessault looms large in the Knights’ dressing room despite his short stature. The winger has been one of the team’s vocal leaders since he was selected from the Florida Panthers in the 2017 expansion draft. Marchessault is one of the top two scorers in Knights’ history along with William Karlsson but plays responsible defensively as well. He, Karlsson and right wing Reilly Smith have tremendous chemistry together.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Dec. 27, 1990
- Height: 5 feet 9 inches
- Weight: 180 lbs
- Draft: Undrafted
- Birthplace: Cap-Rouge, Quebec
- Salary-cap hit: $5 million
NICOLAS
ROY
Roy was a surprise contributor during the Knights’ 2020 run to the Western Conference Final as a rookie. The big-bodied forward can play center or wing and has filled a variety of roles in the bottom six. He’s one of the team’s most consistent penalty killers as well. It would be a huge boost for the Knights if he could tap into more of his offensive ability.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Feb. 5, 1997
- Height: 6 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 205 lbs
- Draft: 2015, fourth round (96th overall), Carolina Hurricanes
- Birthplace: Amos, Quebec
- Salary-cap hit: $750,000
CHANDLER
STEPHENSON
The Knights’ decision to trade for Stephenson on Dec. 3, 2019 was one of the best in franchise history. He was struggling to carve out a bottom-six role with the Washington Capitals when the move happened. Since then, he’s received tons of playing time in the Knights’ top six and made the most of it. Stephenson’s speed and forechecking ability make him valuable in all situations. He also found a perfect role for himself centering left wing Max Pacioretty and right wing Mark Stone.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: April 22, 1994
- Height: 6 feet
- Weight: 199 lbs
- Draft: 2012, third round (77th overall), Washington Capitals
- Birthplace: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- Salary-cap hit: $2.75 million
WILLIAM
CARRIER
Carrier, an original Golden Knight, has been a mainstay among the team’s bottom-six forwards. The speedy winger has a knack for drawing penalties by moving his feet. He also hits more per shift than nearly any other player in the NHL. Carrier scored a career-high 19 points in the 2019-20 season, which earned him a four-year contract extension. He’s a former second-round pick the team took in the 2017 expansion draft from the Buffalo Sabres.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Dec. 20, 1994
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 218 lbs
- Draft: 2013, second round (57th overall), St. Louis Blues
- Birthplace: LaSalle, Quebec
- Salary-cap hit: $1.4 million
TOMAS
NOSEK
Nosek has played a lot in the Knights’ bottom six after being selected from the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 expansion draft. His ability to play center or wing and kill penalties makes him a useful piece to have in the lineup. Nosek has also been consistent, scoring 15, 17 and 15 points his first three seasons in Las Vegas. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Sept. 1, 1992
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 205 lbs
- Draft: Undrafted
- Birthplace: Pardubice, Czech Republic
- Salary-cap hit: $1.25 million
MAX
PACIORETTY
The Knights acquired Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens in a splashy move just before their 2018 training camp opened. The Habs’ former captain initially struggled to adapt to his new surroundings but took off during the 2019 postseason. Since then, Pacioretty has been one of the Knights’ best players. He made the All-Star Game for the first time in 2020 and led the team in goals (32) and points (66) that season. The left wing possesses a lethal snap shot and has great chemistry with right wing Mark Stone.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Nov. 20, 1988
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 215 lbs
- Draft: 2007, first round (22nd overall), Montreal Canadiens
- Birthplace: New Canaan, Conn.
- Salary-cap hit: $7 million
KEEGAN
KOLESAR
Kolesar made the Knights out of training camp after playing his first NHL game the previous season. His calling card is his gritty, physical game but he’s shown he’s got some offensive pop as well. Kolesar scored 20 goals in the American Hockey League in the 2018-19 season.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: April 8, 1997
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 217 lbs
- Draft: 2015, third round (69th overall), Columbus Blue Jackets
- Birthplace: Brandon, Manitoba
- Salary-cap hit: $725,000
RYAN
REAVES
It took Knights fans some time to warm up to Reaves after he was acquired from Pittsburgh before the 2018 trade deadline. His Western Conference Final-winning goal against the Winnipeg Jets that postseason helped him win a lot of people over. Reaves’ is known as one of the NHL’s toughest customers, often setting a tone with his physical play. He’s also become ingrained in the community. He has a local brewing company and is building a ball hockey rink in Las Vegas.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Jan. 20, 1987
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 225 lbs
- Draft: 2005, fifth round (156th overall), St. Louis Blues
- Birthplace: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Salary-cap hit: $1.75 million
REILLY
SMITH
Smith has been one of the Knights’ key players since being acquired in an expansion draft trade. The understated right wing doesn’t receive nearly as much attention as some of his other teammates, but he’s been a fixture in the top six since the inaugural season. Smith brings speed, strong defense and good offensive tools every time he steps on the ice. He’s one of the best penalty killers in the league and also helps out on the power play. He scored a career-high 27 goals during the 2019-20 season.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: April 1, 1991
- Height: 6 feet 1 inch
- Weight: 182 lbs
- Draft: 2009, third round (69th overall), Dallas Stars
- Birthplace: Mimico, Ontario
- Salary-cap hit: $5 million
MARK
STONE
Stone became the first captain in Knights’ history before the 2021 season. The honor was well-earned after he became the team’s emotional leader after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators before the 2019 trade deadline. Stone is one of the NHL’s top two-way forwards and brings passion and intensity every time he steps on the ice. He’s one of the league’s top passers and makes everyone on the ice with him better.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: May 13, 1992
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 202 lbs
- Draft: 2010, sixth round (178th overall), Ottawa Senators
- Birthplace: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Salary-cap hit: $9.5 million
ALEX
TUCH
Tuch was another first-year success story for the Knights after being traded by the Minnesota Wild during the expansion draft. His star kept rising his second season before his role was reduced and he struggled to adjust. Tuch scuffled most of 2019-20 thanks to injuries and inconsistency but he returned to form in the postseason. He’s since returned to being one of the franchise’s building blocks, as his combination of size and speed is too much for most defenders to handle.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: May 10, 1996
- Height: 6 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 220 lbs
- Draft: 2014, first round (18th overall), Minnesota Wild
- Birthplace: Syracuse, N.Y.
- Salary-cap hit: $4.75 million
NICOLAS
HAGUE
Hague made his NHL debut in 2019 after being one of the Knights’ most prized prospects. He was taken early in the second round in 2017 because players with his blend of size and offensive instincts don’t come around often. Hague has established himself as an NHL regular this season after playing 38 games as a rookie. He’s been more assertive on the offensive end and is using his length to disrupt plays on defense.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Dec. 5, 1998
- Height: 6 feet 6 inches
- Weight: 230 lbs
- Draft: 2017, second round (34th overall), Golden Knights
- Birthplace: Kitchener, Ontario
- Salary-cap hit: $791,667
NICK
HOLDEN
Holden’s charming, upbeat personality makes him one of the most well-liked players on the Knights. The versatile veteran can play on either side of the blue line and has rolled with the punches as his role has changed over the years. He was waived before the season for salary-cap reasons but stuck with the organization.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: May 15, 1987
- Height: 6 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 214 lbs
- Draft: Undrafted
- Birthplace: St. Albert, Alberta
- Salary-cap hit: $1.7 million
ALEC
MARTINEZ
Martinez has fit the Knights like a glove since coming over from Los Angeles before the 2020 trade deadline. The steady veteran makes smart plays, generally takes care of the puck and has a good enough one-timer that he can help on the power play when needed. He’s also experienced plenty of success in his career. Martinez won two Stanley Cups with the Kings, and scored the winning goal in double overtime during Game 5 of the 2014 Final.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: July 26, 1987
- Height: 6 feet 1 inch
- Weight: 209 lbs
- Draft: 2007, fourth round (95th overall), Los Angeles Kings
- Birthplace: Rochester Hills, Michigan
- Salary-cap hit: $4 million
BRAYDEN
MCNABB
McNabb has been a stalwart defender for the Knights since arriving from the Los Angeles Kings in the 2017 expansion draft. He’s often been tasked throughout his tenure with defending the opposing team’s top forwards both at five-on-five and on the penalty kill. He tends to make life uncomfortable for opponents, often when delivering one of his crushing hip checks. McNabb doesn’t bring much offense to the table, but that’s also not his role on the team.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Jan. 21, 1991
- Height: 6 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 216 lbs
- Draft: 2009, third round (66th overall), Buffalo Sabres
- Birthplace: Davidson, Saskatchewan
- Salary-cap hit: $2.5 million
ALEX
PIETRANGELO
Pietrangelo was the most expensive free-agent signing in Knights’ history when he signed a seven-year deal Oct. 12, 2020. His hefty price tag was well earned. Pietrangelo established himself as one of the best two-way defensemen in the NHL during his 12 years in St. Louis, the last four of which he spent as the Blues’ captain. He led the franchise to its first Stanley Cup in 2019, and he’ll try to do the same thing with his second team in Las Vegas.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Jan. 18, 1990
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 210 lbs
- Draft: 2008, first round (fourth overall), St. Louis Blues
- Birthplace: King City, Ontario
- Salary-cap hit: $8.8 million
SHEA
THEODORE
Theodore kept growing each season with the Knights after being acquired in an expansion trade until he became one of the most fearsome defenseman in the NHL. The former-first round pick has a combination of speed that’s almost unmatched on the back end. He had an incredible 2019-20 season with 46 points in 71 games despite recovering from a testicular cancer diagnosis in the summer of 2019. He raised his game in the playoffs with 19 points in 20 games.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Aug. 3, 1995
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 195 lbs
- Draft: 2013, first round (26th overall), Anaheim Ducks
- Birthplace: Langley, British Columbia
- Salary-cap hit: $5.2 million
ZACH
WHITECLOUD
Whitecloud was a college free-agent find for the Knights coming out of Bemidji State in Minnesota. He carved out a role for himself down the stretch last season as a rookie thanks to his heady play and poise beyond his years. Whitecloud isn’t the flashiest player, but he also rarely makes a mistake. It didn’t take long for him to win the trust of the coaching staff.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Nov. 28, 1996
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 211 lbs
- Draft: Undrafted
- Birthplace: Brandon, Manitoba
- Salary-cap hit: $725,000
MARC-ANDRE
FLEURY
Fleury has unquestionably been the face of the Knights’ franchise since coming over from Pittsburgh in the 2017 expansion draft. The three-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender won the hearts of fans quickly with his funny, earnest personality and flair for dramatic saves. He led the team to the Stanley Cup Final its inaugural season and has largely dominated the crease since. He was displaced as the team’s No. 1 goaltender by Robin Lehner during the 2020 postseason, but has responded with one of the best seasons of his career.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Nov. 28, 1984
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 185 lbs
- Draft: 2003, first round (first overall), Pittsburgh Penguins
- Birthplace: Sorel, Quebec
- Salary-cap hit: $7 million
OSCAR
DANSK
Dansk has largely been a depth goaltender for the Knights, but he’s had his moments in the NHL. He won three games during the 2017-18 season when the team needed him because of injuries. He made a spot start in Philadelphia in 2019 that went poorly, and then didn’t appear with the Knights again until a game in San Jose on March 5.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Feb. 28, 1994
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 204 lbs
- Draft: 2012, second round (31st overall), Columbus Blue Jackets
- Birthplace: Stockholm
- Salary-cap hit: $700,000
ROBIN
LEHNER
The Knights executed a three-way trade to get Lehner before the 2020 trade deadline to give themselves a rock solid insurance policy for Marc-Andre Fleury. Lehner ended up becoming more than that, as he seized the No. 1 job during the postseason and was impressive throughout the team’s run to the Western Conference Final. He signed a five-year contract in the offseason to stay with the team, but injuries have limited him to five starts in 2021.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: July 24, 1991
- Height: 6 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 250 lbs
- Draft: 2009, second round (46th overall), Ottawa Senators
- Birthplace: Gothenburg, Sweden
- Salary-cap hit: $5 million
LOGAN
THOMPSON
Thompson has had a remarkable rise since signing an entry-level contract with the Knights in July. The rookie had played only one game above the ECHL before this season but quickly established himself as someone the organization could count on. Thompson was named the American Hockey League’s goaltender in February and made his NHL debut March 10. He is believed to be the first goalie that’s played Canadian college hockey to appear in an NHL game since 1994.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Feb. 25, 1997
- Height: 6 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 201 lbs
- Draft: Undrafted
- Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta
- Salary-cap hit: $800,000
