Mistake by Marner in OT leads to Golden Knights loss to Ducks

Anaheim’s Cutter Gauthier scored with 1:03 remaining in overtime after a turnover by Mitch Marner, and the Golden Knights lost to the Ducks on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden, right, tries to get a shot past Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, right, puts a shot on goal as Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal deflects it during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin, right, tries to pass the puck while under pressure from Anaheim Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry scores during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry, right, celebrates his goal along with defenseman Jackson LaCombe during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl, left, celebrates his goal as Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba skates away during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, left passes the puck while under pressure from Anaheim Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner, below, and Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson reach for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Anaheim Ducks right wing Beckett Sennecke, center, and Vegas Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt, right, reach for a puck as it goes airborne while linesman Caleb Apperson tries to get out of the way during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner, below, and Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson reach for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, right, tries to get a shot past Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Golden Knights lost 4-3 in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday night, their seventh straight OT loss.

Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier scored with 1:03 remaining in the extra frame after right wing Mitch Marner fumbled the puck behind the net.

Defenseman Shea Theodore and right wing Braeden Bowman scored 1:12 apart, and center Tomas Hertl added the Knights’ third goal of the first period.

Goaltender Akira Schmid made 28 saves.

The Ducks rallied twice. They answered with two goals in 34 seconds to tie it 2-2 in the first, and right wing Troy Terry tied it 3-3 midway through the second period.

The Knights (10-4-7) extended their point streak to six games, but lost for the second time in overtime this month to the first-place Ducks (14-7-1).

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.