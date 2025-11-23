Mistake by Marner in OT leads to Golden Knights loss to Ducks
Anaheim’s Cutter Gauthier scored with 1:03 remaining in overtime after a turnover by Mitch Marner, and the Golden Knights lost to the Ducks on Saturday.
The Golden Knights lost 4-3 in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday night, their seventh straight OT loss.
Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier scored with 1:03 remaining in the extra frame after right wing Mitch Marner fumbled the puck behind the net.
Defenseman Shea Theodore and right wing Braeden Bowman scored 1:12 apart, and center Tomas Hertl added the Knights’ third goal of the first period.
Goaltender Akira Schmid made 28 saves.
The Ducks rallied twice. They answered with two goals in 34 seconds to tie it 2-2 in the first, and right wing Troy Terry tied it 3-3 midway through the second period.
The Knights (10-4-7) extended their point streak to six games, but lost for the second time in overtime this month to the first-place Ducks (14-7-1).
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
