Mitch Marner ready for ‘emotional night’ in return to Toronto

Mitch Marner said it’s likely to be an emotional night when he makes his return to Toronto for the first time since signing with the Golden Knights in the offseason.

Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) flings the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

BOSTON — The NHL didn’t do itself any favors with its scheduling decisions.

The marquee matchup of the regular season is on the second leg of a back-to-back for the Vegas Golden Knights. And there’s travel involved.

Hence why it’s no surprise that Mitch Marner didn’t want to go too in depth on what will be the most emotional game he’s played in his career.

“I think I’m not really focused on Friday right now,” Marner told the Las Vegas Review-Journal after practice Wednesday, one day before the Knights played the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Marner, a native of Markham, Ontario, will make his return to Toronto on Friday to face the Maple Leafs as a visitor for the first time. Marner left his hometown team in the offseason and joined the Knights via a sign-and-trade with an eight-year, $96 million contract in tow.

Marner didn’t mean any disrespect behind the answer. He knows the questions are coming. He knew they were going to be asked, whether before the game or the day of.

It’s one of the most anticipated games on the calendar because of who the opponent is.

It’s the Maple Leafs. Good or bad, the eyes are fixated on Toronto one way or another.

When one player of Marner’s caliber leaves that franchise — and joins the only comparable team in terms of scrutiny — it’s impossible to gauge what the environment will be like.

“I’m sure it’ll be an emotional night,” Marner said. “It’ll be a cool night. I’ll have a lot of friends and family coming to the game. It’ll be a weird one.”

Got it out of the way early

Marner’s answers gave the similar tone to when he faced the Maple Leafs for the first time on Jan. 15 at T-Mobile Arena.

Much like then, he wasn’t thinking about it. He later said after the 6-5 overtime win that the game “meant a little more to me.”

Marner conceded that it slightly helps that he’s already faced Toronto to get that part out of the way. His former teammates, notably captain Auston Matthews, were well beyond tired of talking about it.

“They’re a good team,” Marner said. “They got a lot of skilled players. They got a lot of guys that could make you pay for mistakes. They’re a competitive team. They’ve had their ups and downs as well.”

Marner even got a small taste of what the fan reaction could be like.

A Toronto-heavy crowd — in the Knights’ home arena — booed Marner each time he touched the puck. The jeers were noticeable each time and grew louder as the game wore on.

Marner is, quite literally, going into enemy territory.

“Fans are going to have their opinion, whether it’s good or bad,” Jack Eichel said Thursday. “For him, it’s a decision he felt he needed to make and no one’s going to fault him for that.”

Been there before

It’s going to surpass what Eichel went through in his return to Buffalo in March 2022. Not even a “welcome back” video of Eichel visiting a children’s hospital could overcome the disdain from the Buffalo crowd.

“You have an emotional connection to a place that you spent a lot of time and put a lot into,” Eichel said. “No one ever loves getting a rude welcome back.

“At the end of the day, we’re here for him and we just want to try and support him as much as we can.”

Marner will walk into Scotiabank Arena with an entire fanbase — and likely province — against him.

The schedule makers probably didn’t get it right, but the stage is still set for an unforgettable night.

“I have so much respect for the way he’s handled everything,” Eichel said. “We’re very happy to have him here in Vegas. He’s been a great player for our team. An unbelievable teammate.

“It’s been fun getting closer with him and building a relationship. You just want everything to go as well as possible.”

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Maple Leafs

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KFLG 94.7 FM, KKGK 1340 AM