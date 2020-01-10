50°F
Nate Schmidt joins Golden Edge to talk Austria, swing dancing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2020 - 10:47 am
 

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt joined the Golden Edge podcast this week to talk about his first practice with the team, his time in Austria and much more.

Listen to the podcast below or on Itunes, Stitcher, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

