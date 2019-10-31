Nate Schmidt to return tonight for Golden Knights
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt will return to the lineup tonight against the Canadiens, coach Gerard Gallant confirmed after Thursday’s morning skate.
Schmidt was injured during the opening game of the season against the Sharks on Oct. 2 and returned to practice on Monday.
Forward Alex Tuch is a game-time decision as the team awaits medical clearance from the training staff.
Tuch was injured in the preseason and has yet to play in a regular-season game.
Marc-Andre Fleury will start in net when the Knights host Montreal at T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m.