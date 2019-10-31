Nate Schmidt to return tonight for Golden Knights

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt will return to the lineup tonight against the Canadiens, coach Gerard Gallant confirmed after Thursday’s morning skate.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt skates during a preseason NHL hockey game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) is down injured on the ice versus the San Jose Sharks during the first period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Schmidt was injured during the opening game of the season against the Sharks on Oct. 2 and returned to practice on Monday.

Forward Alex Tuch is a game-time decision as the team awaits medical clearance from the training staff.

Tuch was injured in the preseason and has yet to play in a regular-season game.

Marc-Andre Fleury will start in net when the Knights host Montreal at T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m.