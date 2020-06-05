NBCSN to re-air 2 2018 Stanley Cup Final games, Golden Knights feature

The Golden Knights will have two games and an original feature appear on NBCSN’s Stanley Cup Final week.

T-Mobile Arena is packed for Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals before the start of the Golden Knights home matchup with the Washington Capitals on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

NBC Sports Network will re-air two games from the 2018 Stanley Cup Final and a video feature on the Golden Knights inaugural season Saturday, June 13.

NBCSN will show Game 1 at 5 p.m. PT and the deciding Game 5 at 6:30 and 10 p.m. The network’s short documentary “Gamechangers: Knight Fever,” which was released in April 2018, will be shown at 11:30 p.m.

The Knights defeated the Washington Capitals 6-4 in Game 1 of the Final for their only win of the series. The Capitals won Game 5 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena to clinch the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

NBCSN will also show a film chronicling the Capitals championship season at 8 p.m. Forward Lars Eller, who scored the Cup-clinching goal, will help introduce the night’s programming with host Liam McHugh. Eller will also provide original commentary on the Game 5 re-broadcasts.

The programming is part of the network’s Stanley Cup Final week featuring classic games and original films from seven of the last 11 Finals.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.