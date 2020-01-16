New coach to replace Gerard Gallant at NHL All-Star Game

Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet will coach the Pacific Division All-Stars instead of former Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant.

In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet gives instructions during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Gallant was fired by the Golden Knights on Wednesday after a 24-19-6 start. He was slated to coach in the All-Star Game for the second time in three seasons.

Tocchet’s Coyotes currently have the best points percentage in the Pacific at .582. The Knights had the highest points percentage at the NHL season’s official halfway point Jan. 2 after a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers, which is why Gallant was initially chosen.

But the team is 1-4 since that point and decided to make a coaching change. Tocchet will join Craig Berube of the St. Louis Blues, Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins and Todd Reirden of the Washington Capitals as an All-Star Game coach.

The Knights lone representative at the Jan. 25 event will be left wing Max Pacioretty.

