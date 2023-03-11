67°F
Golden Knights

New goaltender posts shutout as Knights defeat Hurricanes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2023 - 12:06 pm
 
Updated March 11, 2023 - 6:40 pm
Carolina Hurricanes' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) has his shot blocked by Vegas Golden Knights goalten ...
Carolina Hurricanes' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) has his shot blocked by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Shea Th ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Shea Theodore, back left, Jack Eichel (9), Brayden McNabb, second right, and Ivan Barbashev (49) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) moves the puck against Carolina Hurricanes' Br ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) moves the puck against Carolina Hurricanes' Brady Skjei (76) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Goaltender Jonathan Quick posted a 34-save shutout, and the Golden Knights defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 at PNC Arena on Saturday.

The Knights won for the fifth time in six games. Right wing Jonathan Marchessault and left wings Reilly Smith, Paul Cotter and Brett Howden scored.

Quick won his 373rd game, one behind John Vanbiesbrouck for the second-most by an American goaltender in NHL history. The 37-year-old also earned his 58th career shutout.

The Hurricanes’ four-game winning streak was snapped. The only team to defeat them the last six games is the Knights, who have done it twice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

