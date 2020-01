The new coach for the Vegas Golden Knights, Peter DeBoer, will speak to the media in Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday.

San Jose Sharks' head coach Peter DeBoer confers with an official during an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Oct. 26, 2018. DeBoer was named coach for the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Chris Seward/AP)

Peter DeBoer speaks to the media Thursday in Ottawa, Ontario, for the first time since he was hired as the new Golden Knights coach.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.