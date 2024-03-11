New Knights forward expects to start skating in 2 weeks

One of the Golden Knights’ three major acquisitions before the NHL trade deadline said Monday he expects to resume skating in two weeks.

FILE San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) reacts after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights acquired Hertl from San Jose in what so far stands as the biggest deal made on the final day of NHL trading, Friday, March 8, 2024.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Newly-acquired Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl said Monday he believes he’s ahead of schedule in his rehab from knee surgery and could resume skating in about two weeks.

“It’s feeling really good,” said Hertl, who had cartilage removed from his left knee in February. “Every day is getting stronger. The trainers saw me for the first time today. I think it’s really good, and they’ve been happy with me.”

The Knights acquired Hertl, along with two third-round picks, in a blockbuster deal with division rival San Jose prior to Friday’s NHL trade deadline. The Sharks received the Knights’ 2025 first-round pick and prospect center David Edstrom, the team’s 2023 first-round pick, in the deal.

