New Knights forward expects to start skating in 2 weeks
One of the Golden Knights’ three major acquisitions before the NHL trade deadline said Monday he expects to resume skating in two weeks.
Newly-acquired Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl said Monday he believes he’s ahead of schedule in his rehab from knee surgery and could resume skating in about two weeks.
“It’s feeling really good,” said Hertl, who had cartilage removed from his left knee in February. “Every day is getting stronger. The trainers saw me for the first time today. I think it’s really good, and they’ve been happy with me.”
The Knights acquired Hertl, along with two third-round picks, in a blockbuster deal with division rival San Jose prior to Friday’s NHL trade deadline. The Sharks received the Knights’ 2025 first-round pick and prospect center David Edstrom, the team’s 2023 first-round pick, in the deal.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
