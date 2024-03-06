New Knights forward ready for debut: ‘Great pickup for our team’

Golden Knights forward Anthony Mantha arrived in town Wednesday and said he expects to play in the team’s next game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha, left, moves the puck against Detroit Red Wings left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha warms up before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Anthony Mantha’s second midseason trade feels a little bit different.

Mantha, whom the Knights acquired Tuesday from the Capitals, moved from Detroit to Washington at the 2021 trade deadline. His daughter, Naomie, wasn’t around then. His wife is also now pregnant with their second child, which makes a cross-country move a little more complicated.

“At least the due date is far enough where she can still travel and spend the rest of the season here,” Mantha said after arriving in Las Vegas on Wednesday. “But we need to figure out the doctor appointments and all that.”

Mantha made his first trip to his new home alone to get familiar with his new team and city. The 29-year-old is on an expiring contract, so he has a decision to make about whether to rent or just stay in a hotel.

He’ll take care of one important piece of business beforehand. Mantha expects to make his Knights debut against the Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

“I just met with the coaching staff, so I’ll be in (the lineup tomorrow),” Mantha said. “They were just trying to get to know me and know about my family a little bit. We didn’t do anything systems-wise. That will all be (Thursday). Morning skate with the group and then get ready for the game.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Mantha will likely start on a line with center William Karlsson. The right wing has 20 goals and 14 assists in 56 games this season.

“Big winger. Can score. Good hands. Soft hands. Good on the breakout and on the walls. And his defensive metrics, I think, were solid this year in Washington,” Cassidy said. “He should help, especially with losing a guy like Mark Stone, that big body that plays those kind of minutes and does some of those things. Should fill a void there for us.”

Cassidy will use Mantha’s first few games to judge where Mantha best fits in the lineup.

Mantha should be able to provide some secondary scoring regardless of where he ends up. He’s having a solid season after coming into this year with a new mindset.

“I’ve been shooting the puck,” Mantha said. “In the last couple years, I tended to stay away from that. I felt this year I just have to let it go and it’s been working out for me.

“I 100 percent had something to prove. Big offseason. I had to get focused and have plans. That’s exactly what I did.”

Center Jack Eichel was happy to see the Knights add another offensive weapon. The team has been playing short-handed with Stone on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Forwards William Carrier (shoulder), Pavel Dorofeyev (head) and Brett Howden (upper-body) also remain out.

“Great pickup for our team,” Eichel said. “Big guy who scores a lot of goals. He’s a great player and we’re happy and lucky to have him. Excited for him to be part of our group.”

Mantha knows some of his new teammates. He trains with Carrier in the offseason. He was also played with Stone, right wing Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Shea Theodore on Team Canada as part of the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship.

Mantha hopes to get to know his new teammates while contributing to a playoff push. He believes he is ready for the challenge.

“I’m obviously a big player and I think I can bring a lot of emotion and skill to the game,” Mantha said. “I’m doing a good job on the forecheck this year. I need to keep up that pace and obviously I need to score goals.

“They came to get me to bring some offense and that’s one part of my game I’m able to bring.”

Injury updates

The Knights could get two injured forwards back in the lineup soon.

Dorofeyev practiced with the team in a red no-contact jersey Wednesday. He’s been out since taking an elbow to the head from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba on Jan. 26. Trouba was suspended two games for the play.

Carrier, who has been out since Jan. 4, may also be nearing a return. He was expected to skate with the Knights on Wednesday but sat out with an illness.

Cassidy said neither forward will play Thursday against the Canucks.

Transactions

Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot was activated from injured reserve and practiced with the Knights on Wednesday.

Bjornfot hasn’t played since Jan. 10 because of an undisclosed injury.

The Knights also recalled right wing Brendan Brisson from Henderson on Wednesday. Left wing Grigori Denisenko was sent down in a corresponding move.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.