New line, goaltender lift Golden Knights to preseason win
William Karlsson, playing on the Golden Knights’ third line with Brett Howden and Michael Amadio, scored the winning goal with 1:58 left against the Arizona Coyotes.
William Karlsson began his sixth Golden Knights training camp in unfamiliar territory.
The center was split up from longtime linemates Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith. Coach Bruce Cassidy started Karlsson on the third line with left wing Brett Howden and right wing Michael Amadio instead.
The group might not bring the same cache as the Knights’ famous “Misfit Line.” But if they play the way they did Tuesday, they have a chance to be pretty good.
The line led the way in the Knights’ 4-3 preseason victory over the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in front of an announced crowd of 17,127.
Karlsson scored the game-winning goal with 1:58 remaining in the final preseason game at T-Mobile. Amadio finished with three assists, and Howden had an assist on a third-period goal by right wing Pavel Dorofeyev.
The three powered the Knights to victory on a night in which they were outshot 53-28, including 41-14 in the first two periods. It wasn’t the team’s prettiest performance, but it raised its preseason record to 2-3.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
1. Hill bounces back
The Knights put goaltender Adin Hill back in the net after his rough first full preseason start Friday. He made mistakes but also showed a lot of improvement.
Hill made 50 saves. He controlled his rebounds well. He stood tall despite facing a constant barrage of pressure.
The one area of concern was his play with the puck. It looked as if he wasn’t on the same page as his defensemen at times when the puck was behind the net. One such instance in the second period led to a turnover in the slot. Hill made the initial save, but the puck still bounced in the net to tie the game 2-2.
Still, his performance was a far cry from Friday’s, when he gave up seven goals on 39 shots. The effort should keep him in the Knights’ goaltending competition.
Cassidy said Tuesday morning that goaltender Logan Thompson is “a little ahead” and will start Thursday against Los Angeles.
2. Hayes steps up
Defenseman Zack Hayes didn’t spend much time sulking after being sent down to Silver Knights camp Saturday.
The 23-year-old was given another chance with the big club Tuesday and made the most of it. Hayes scored two goals in the first period to give the Knights a 2-0 lead.
The first came after Amadio weaved into the offensive zone and set up Hayes for a wrist shot in the middle of the ice. Hayes scored his second after catching Arizona on a line change and firing a slap shot past goaltender Jonas Johansson.
His two-goal night matched his season total from each of the past two years. At the least, it might earn him another look at some point after he played three NHL games last season.
3. Quinney exits early
Left wing Gage Quinney was hit in the head by left wing Michael Carcone 6:45 into the second period and didn’t return.
Quinney returned to the organization on an American Hockey League contract this offseason. He was sent to Silver Knights camp Saturday before being called back up for Tuesday’s game.
Quinney became the first player born in Nevada to appear in an NHL game Feb. 22, 2020.
Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal got into a scuffle with Carcone later in the second period after Quinney left. The two and Arizona defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok received roughing minors.
