Newest Golden Knight gets out into Las Vegas community
The team’s latest trade acquisition spent part of his second day in town at a ball hockey clinic in North Las Vegas.
Jack Eichel didn’t waste any time showing his face around Las Vegas.
The newest Golden Knight, who was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, spent part of his second day in town at a ball hockey clinic at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada’s James Clubhouse in North Las Vegas.
More than 30 kids were at the event learning how to stickhandle, pass and shoot. Eichel stuck to one corner of the rink for the shooting drill, shouting words of encouragement and tipping wayward shots into the net.
“The more people that are interested in hockey and the more people that enjoy our game, the better for us,” Eichel said. “It’s always nice when you can try and grow our sport.”
