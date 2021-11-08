77°F
Newly acquired center Jack Eichel discusses trade to Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2021 - 10:36 am
 
Updated November 8, 2021 - 10:40 am
In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel looks on during a stoppage in an ...
In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel looks on during a stoppage in an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)

Newly acquired center Jack Eichel addressed the media on Monday morning to discuss his trade from the Buffalo Sabres to the Golden Knights.

Eichel arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday and was welcomed by the Golden Knight, mascot Chance, drummers, dancers and showgirls.

The Knights acquired Eichel from the Sabres on Thursday, sending forward Alex Tuch, forward prospect Peyton Krebs, a conditional first-round draft pick in 2022 and a second-rounder in 2023 to Buffalo.

Eichel is sidelined with a herniated disk in his neck, and will undergo an artificial disk replacement surgery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

