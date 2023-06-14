‘Next to none’: Eichel quiets critics with postseason run

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel brought plenty of questions when he arrived in a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Sabres. He’s answered those forever.

Jack Eichel says he 'started to enjoy coming to the rink again' after joining Golden Knights

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final to win the championship at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel holds up the Stanley Cup after winning Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jack Eichel let out a shout as he held the Stanley Cup aloft on the T-Mobile Arena ice Tuesday night with fans roaring in the background.

The Golden Knights center endured years of instability and strife to get to that point. He couldn’t be blamed for letting his emotions out a little.

Eichel, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft, spent seven seasons hearing about how his teams never made the playoffs. Facing questions about whether his style could translate when it mattered most.

He put those all to rest in his first taste of the postseason. Eichel led the 2023 NHL playoffs with 26 points and helped the Knights win the first Cup in franchise history with a three-point performance in the Game 5 clincher against the Florida Panthers.

There’s only one line on the 26-year-old’s resume that matters now. Champion.

“It’s the hardest thing in the world (to do),” said Eichel, the second U.S.-born skater to lead the NHL in postseason scoring outright since 1943-44. “So many people go their whole career without having the opportunity to hoist a Stanley Cup. I think it’s only human nature to have some doubt creep in. When you don’t make playoffs for an extended period of time, you’re wondering if it will ever happen. Then you come here and you start to feel the culture. I don’t know. We just believed in ourselves the whole playoffs.”

What Eichel means to the Knights was apparent in how willing so many of his teammates were to talk about how proud of him they were.

He worked hard to fit in after arriving in a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Sabres in November 2021. He was then a talented player fighting against the franchise that drafted him and made him its captain in 2018. Eichel, after suffering a neck injury, wanted an artificial disk replacement that had never been done on an NHL player before. The Sabres, who went through four coaches and three general managers in his six seasons there, said no way.

Eichel moved on and has since become one of the Knights’ most indispensable pieces on and off the ice.

He’s not just the No. 1 center the team never had before. He’s a leader and competitive personality who’s been another great addition to the locker room. Eichel was the one who bought the Elvis wig and glasses the Knights gave out to a player of the game after every win.

“What people don’t see is his work ethic,” defenseman Alec Martinez said. “The guy works his bag off. He’s in the gym. He’s doing the off-ice stuff. He’s never slacking in practice. He’s doing extra work. To see a guy like that be successful, super proud of him but I’m not surprised.”

That worked paid off this season.

Eichel’s penchant for playmaking was on dazzling display throughout the playoffs. He used his skating, skill and vision to dish out some jaw-dropping passes that few others are capable of.

Eichel’s 20 assists this postseason led the NHL. He had a massive role in right wing Jonathan Marchessault’s Conn Smythe-winning campaign for playoff MVP, given nine of Marchessault’s 13 goals came after one of his setups.

Eichel’s 26 points were the third-most ever by a player in their first postseason. He also became the third player since 1943-44 to lead all skaters in points during his first playoff run.

“We added a player that we needed, right?” captain Mark Stone said. “(He) created some big, big issues for some opponents.”

Eichel also proved his game was more than just flash. He did what it took to grind out wins.

His offensive output was impressive in the postseason, but not a shock given his immense talent. What was more surprising was that Eichel blocked more shots in the playoffs (30) than any other forward.

It was a continuation of his year-long commitment to become a more complete player at the prodding of first-year coach Bruce Cassidy. Eichel started using his tremendous gifts to excel in all three zones, and the results followed.

The Knights gave up only 1.56 goals per 60 minutes with him on the ice at five-on-five. They scored 4.09. It was total territorial domination. Eichel became an all-around menace that tilted play whenever he stepped off the bench.

No longer will anyone wonder what he can do when the spotlight shines the brightest. As defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said, Eichel’s “got a hell of a playoff record” now at 16-6. He’ll be remembered as a winner forever.

“No one needs to explain Jack Eichel,” defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. “His play, his leadership, the kind of teammate he is. Next to none.”

