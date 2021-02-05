NHL adds measures to prevent spread of COVID

The league added COVID-related measures on Thursday to reduce the risk of exposure at its arenas. Three teams had games postponed this week.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) waits for the puck in front of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) takes a shot at the goal during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The NHL took action Thursday after three teams postponed games this week.

The league added COVID-19-related measures to reduce the risk of exposure at its arenas. It’s now limiting the amount of time players and coaches can be at the rink, asking for increased physical distancing in locker rooms, removing the glass behind the benches to increase air flow and considering requiring teams to put portable air cleaners behind the benches.

The NHL hopes these measures will help prevent more situations like the ones in New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota. All three franchises have had games postponed since Monday and have numerous players on the league’s COVID-19 absences list.

The Golden Knights had games postponed last week and haven’t played since Jan. 26.

“Obviously we know firsthand what it can do with being shut down for seven to eight days, so we’re willing to do anything necessary,” said right wing Alex Tuch, the Knights’ players association representative. “We’ll adapt and be ready to go no matter what.”

The most impactful change for teams will be when they’re allowed at the rink. The NHL is asking players and coaches to arrive for games no more than an hour and 45 minutes ahead of time unless they need treatment.

Things will be different when they get to the rink, too. The league wants teams to create additional space in locker rooms so there is 6 feet between each stall.

How much it will help remains to be seen. But the NHL didn’t want to stand idly by with multiple teams having issues with COVID-19 early in the season.

“With about 20 percent of our season played, we are mindful of the fact that we might be seeing a more aggressive transmission of the virus,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said.”We won’t hesitate to take additional measures as indicated by what we are learning and as directed by our medical advisers.”

Back to basics

The Knights spent time at the end of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices working on their power play, which is 3 of 26 and tied for 26th in the NHL with New Jersey.

Assistant coach Steve Spott said the goal is to simplify things. The Knights want to make sure defensemen Shea Theodore and Alec Martinez get shots and players aren’t just standing around.

“It’s about getting pucks and bodies to the net,” Spott said. “Nothing that any other NHL power play isn’t looking to do. For us, though, it’s about getting a little bit more movement and not becoming as stagnant.”

Tuch taking Buccaneers

Tuch, who went to school at Boston College, said it’s tough with his New England connections to not pick Tom Brady to win the Super Bowl. He said he thinks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs and made another prediction, too.

“I’m going to say the over, too, for all the bettors out there,” Tuch said. “Definitely the over.”

