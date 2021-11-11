74°F
NHL All-Star competitions could come to Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2021 - 2:29 pm
 
Updated November 11, 2021 - 3:03 pm
Players warm up before the Skills Competition, part of the NHL All-Star weekend, Friday, Jan. 2 ...
Players warm up before the Skills Competition, part of the NHL All-Star weekend, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas might not be limited to T-Mobile Arena.

The league is considering having outdoor events on Las Vegas Boulevard as part of the skills competition Feb. 4. The normal in-arena events — such as fastest skater, hardest shot and save streak — still will be at T-Mobile Arena.

The NHL All-Star Game will be Feb. 5 at T-Mobile.

ESPN, which will televise the skills competition, first reported the possibility of outdoor events Thursday. A league spokesperson confirmed the news to the Review-Journal.

All-Star Weekend will be the first high-profile NHL event the Golden Knights have been selected to host since the expansion draft in 2017. The league has frequented Las Vegas, with the city hosting every annual awards show that has taken place since 2009 with the exception of 2013. The 2020 and 2021 NHL awards were given out virtually.

All-Star Weekend will come during a busy week in Las Vegas. The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium, and the NFL’s Pro Bowl will be played Feb. 6 at Allegiant.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

