NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena gets headliner
Platinum-selling recording artist Machine Gun Kelly will perform during the second intermission of the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 5 at T-Mobile Arena.
The NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena has its headliner.
Platinum-selling recording artist Machine Gun Kelly will perform during the second intermission Feb. 5. It will air live on KTNV-13.
NHL All-Star Weekend also will feature the skills competition Friday. Tickets for both events are available on T-Mobile Arena’s website.
