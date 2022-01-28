51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena gets headliner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2022 - 10:32 am
 
Machine Gun Kelly poses for photographers upon arrival at the grand opening party of Delilah at ...
Machine Gun Kelly poses for photographers upon arrival at the grand opening party of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena has its headliner.

Platinum-selling recording artist Machine Gun Kelly will perform during the second intermission Feb. 5. It will air live on KTNV-13.

NHL All-Star Weekend also will feature the skills competition Friday. Tickets for both events are available on T-Mobile Arena’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tropicana resort could be in for some big changes
Tropicana resort could be in for some big changes
2
Thousands of police calls and patrols, few consequences for Boulder Highway motels
Thousands of police calls and patrols, few consequences for Boulder Highway motels
3
Las Vegas man sells one of the world’s rarest coins for $12M
Las Vegas man sells one of the world’s rarest coins for $12M
4
Nevada marijuana dispensary fined $45K for self-reported violation
Nevada marijuana dispensary fined $45K for self-reported violation
5
Could Derek Carr still play in the Pro Bowl?
Could Derek Carr still play in the Pro Bowl?
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST