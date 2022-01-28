NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena gets headliner

Platinum-selling recording artist Machine Gun Kelly will perform during the second intermission of the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 5 at T-Mobile Arena.

Machine Gun Kelly poses for photographers upon arrival at the grand opening party of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena has its headliner.

Platinum-selling recording artist Machine Gun Kelly will perform during the second intermission Feb. 5. It will air live on KTNV-13.

NHL All-Star Weekend also will feature the skills competition Friday. Tickets for both events are available on T-Mobile Arena’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

