NHL All-Star Weekend still planned for Las Vegas

NHL All-Star Weekend, which features a skills competition and three-on-three tournament, will take place despite the decision to pull out of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Golden Knights fans before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NHL All-Star Weekend is still expected to take place Feb. 4 and 5 at T-Mobile Arena despite the league’s decision to pull out of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

An NHL spokesperson said there was no change to the status of the event, which features a skills competition and three-on-three tournament. The original plan was for players to participate and have the Olympians fly to Beijing from Las Vegas.

The league and NHL Players’ Association agreed not to go to the Olympics after numerous COVID-19 outbreaks. The league has postponed 50 games and moved its annual holiday break up two days.

Teams are off Wednesday through Saturday and can return to their facilities Sunday. Games resume Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

