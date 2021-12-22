50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

NHL All-Star Weekend still planned for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2021 - 10:29 am
 
Updated December 22, 2021 - 10:34 am
Golden Knights fans before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesda ...
Golden Knights fans before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NHL All-Star Weekend is still expected to take place Feb. 4 and 5 at T-Mobile Arena despite the league’s decision to pull out of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

An NHL spokesperson said there was no change to the status of the event, which features a skills competition and three-on-three tournament. The original plan was for players to participate and have the Olympians fly to Beijing from Las Vegas.

The league and NHL Players’ Association agreed not to go to the Olympics after numerous COVID-19 outbreaks. The league has postponed 50 games and moved its annual holiday break up two days.

Teams are off Wednesday through Saturday and can return to their facilities Sunday. Games resume Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Judge denies legal fees in Clark County Republican Party lawsuit
Judge denies legal fees in Clark County Republican Party lawsuit
2
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election keep dropping
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election keep dropping
3
New COVID-19 cases jump sharply in Clark County and Nevada
New COVID-19 cases jump sharply in Clark County and Nevada
4
Banged-up Raiders gear up for pivotal last 3 games
Banged-up Raiders gear up for pivotal last 3 games
5
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) takes a shot on goal during the third period of ...
NHL, NHLPA agree to pull out of 2022 Winter Olympics
By / RJ

Numerous Golden Knights probably would have played in the Olympics. Coach Pete DeBoer was on Canada’s staff, and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo already was selected to its roster.