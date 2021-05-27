NHL announces Game 1 start time for potential Avs-Knights series
The NHL announced Thursday when the second-round series between the Colorado Avalanche and either the Golden Knights or Minnesota Wild will begin.
Game 1 of the Colorado Avalanche’s second-round series against the Golden Knights or Minnesota Wild will begin at 5 p.m. PT Sunday in Denver, the NHL announced Thursday.
The Knights and Wild will play a Game 7 at 6 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena to determine who advances to face the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche. Game 1 of the second-round series will be shown on KSNV-3.
Start times for the rest of the second round were not announced.
The NBA’s Denver Nuggets, who share Ball Arena with the Avalanche, are scheduled to host Game 5 of their first-round series with Portland on Tuesday. That means Game 2 for the Avalanche probably will be Monday or Wednesday.
