NHL announces Game 1 start time for potential Avs-Knights series

The NHL announced Thursday when the second-round series between the Colorado Avalanche and either the Golden Knights or Minnesota Wild will begin.

Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) watches a replay after the team gave up a goal to Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Game 1 of the Colorado Avalanche’s second-round series against the Golden Knights or Minnesota Wild will begin at 5 p.m. PT Sunday in Denver, the NHL announced Thursday.

The Knights and Wild will play a Game 7 at 6 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena to determine who advances to face the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche. Game 1 of the second-round series will be shown on KSNV-3.

Start times for the rest of the second round were not announced.

The NBA’s Denver Nuggets, who share Ball Arena with the Avalanche, are scheduled to host Game 5 of their first-round series with Portland on Tuesday. That means Game 2 for the Avalanche probably will be Monday or Wednesday.

