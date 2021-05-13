NHL announces playoff schedule scenarios for Golden Knights
The Golden Knights got two possible start dates for their Stanley Cup playoff run, depending on how Thursday’s game between Colorado and Los Angeles goes.
The Golden Knights will begin the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs Sunday or Monday, the NHL announced.
The Knights will play at noon Sunday if they finish second in the West Division and face Minnesota in the first round. They will play at 7 p.m. Monday if they win the division and Presidents’ Trophy and face St. Louis.
The Knights’ finish depends on the outcome of Thursday’s game between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. The Avalanche win the West and Presidents’ Trophy by winning in any fashion. The Knights take home both prizes if the Kings win in any fashion.
Colorado beat Los Angeles 6-0 Wednesday.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.
Golden Knights potential playoff schedules
(All times PT)
No. 2 Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Minnesota
*3 p.m. Sunday, T-Mobile Arena
*7 p.m. Tuesday, T-Mobile Arena
*6:30 p.m. May 20, Xcel Energy Center
*5 p.m. May 22, Xcel Energy Center
*TBD May 24, T-Mobile Arena*
*TBD May 26, Xcel Energy Center*
*TBD May 28, T-Mobile Arena*
No. 1 Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis
*7 p.m. Monday, T-Mobile Arena
*7:30 p.m. Wednesday, T-Mobile Arena
*6:30 p.m. May 21, Enterprise Center
*TBD May 23, Enterprise Center
*TBD May 25, T-Mobile Arena*
*TBD May 27, Enterprise Center*
*TBD May 29, T-Mobile Arena
*If necessary