NHL announces playoff schedule scenarios for Golden Knights

The Golden Knights got two possible start dates for their Stanley Cup playoff run, depending on how Thursday’s game between Colorado and Los Angeles goes.

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) fist bump their teammates after Pacioretty scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will begin the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs Sunday or Monday, the NHL announced.

The Knights will play at noon Sunday if they finish second in the West Division and face Minnesota in the first round. They will play at 7 p.m. Monday if they win the division and Presidents’ Trophy and face St. Louis.

The Knights’ finish depends on the outcome of Thursday’s game between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. The Avalanche win the West and Presidents’ Trophy by winning in any fashion. The Knights take home both prizes if the Kings win in any fashion.

Colorado beat Los Angeles 6-0 Wednesday.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.