NHL announces Stanley Cup Final schedule

The Stanley Cup Final will start either Wednesday or June 3 at the site of the Western Conference Final winner, the NHL announced Thursday.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck while defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7), defenseman Alec Martinez (23), Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) and left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) watch during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights lead the Dallas Stars 3-1 in the best-of-seven series after Thursday’s 3-2 overtime loss. If the Knights win the series Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, the finals will start Wednesday. If the series goes six or seven games, the finals will start June 3.

The Florida Panthers advanced to the finals with a four-game sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

Based on their higher regular-season point totals, the Knights or Stars will host Games 1, 2, 5 and 7. Games 3, 4 and 6 will be at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

All games will start at 5 p.m. and will be televised on TNT and truTV.

Here’s the schedule:

If the Golden Knights win Game 5 of the Western Conference Final:

Game 1 — Wednesday, T-Mobile Arena

Game 2 — June 3, T-Mobile Arena

Game 3 — June 5, FLA Live Arena

Game 4 — June 8, FLA Live Arena

* Game 5 — June 10, T-Mobile Arena

* Game 6 — June 13, FLA Live Arena

* Game 7 — June 16, T-Mobile Arena

* If necessary

If the Western Conference Final goes 6 or 7 games:

Game 1 — June 3, T-Mobile Arena or American Airlines Center

Game 2 — June 5, T-Mobile Arena or American Airlines Center

Game 3 — June 8, FLA Live Arena

Game 4 — June 10, FLA Live Arena

* Game 5 — June 13, T-Mobile Arena or American Airlines Center

* Game 6 — June 16, FLA Live Arena

* Game 7 — June 19, T-Mobile Arena or American Airlines Center

* If necessary

