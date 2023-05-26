NHL announces Stanley Cup Final schedule
The Stanley Cup Final will start either Wednesday or June 3 at the site of the Western Conference Final winner, the NHL announced Thursday.
The Stanley Cup Final will start either Wednesday or June 3 at the site of the Western Conference Final winner, the NHL announced Thursday.
The Golden Knights lead the Dallas Stars 3-1 in the best-of-seven series after Thursday’s 3-2 overtime loss. If the Knights win the series Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, the finals will start Wednesday. If the series goes six or seven games, the finals will start June 3.
The Florida Panthers advanced to the finals with a four-game sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.
Based on their higher regular-season point totals, the Knights or Stars will host Games 1, 2, 5 and 7. Games 3, 4 and 6 will be at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
All games will start at 5 p.m. and will be televised on TNT and truTV.
Here’s the schedule:
If the Golden Knights win Game 5 of the Western Conference Final:
Game 1 — Wednesday, T-Mobile Arena
Game 2 — June 3, T-Mobile Arena
Game 3 — June 5, FLA Live Arena
Game 4 — June 8, FLA Live Arena
* Game 5 — June 10, T-Mobile Arena
* Game 6 — June 13, FLA Live Arena
* Game 7 — June 16, T-Mobile Arena
* If necessary
If the Western Conference Final goes 6 or 7 games:
Game 1 — June 3, T-Mobile Arena or American Airlines Center
Game 2 — June 5, T-Mobile Arena or American Airlines Center
Game 3 — June 8, FLA Live Arena
Game 4 — June 10, FLA Live Arena
* Game 5 — June 13, T-Mobile Arena or American Airlines Center
* Game 6 — June 16, FLA Live Arena
* Game 7 — June 19, T-Mobile Arena or American Airlines Center
* If necessary
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.