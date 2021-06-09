NHL announces start time for potential Knights-Avalanche Game 7

The Golden Knights know when a potential Game 7 would be against the Colorado Avalanche, but they’re hoping to end the series Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden, left, and Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher watch the puck during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche would play Game 7 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver if necessary, the NHL announced Wednesday.

The game would be televised on NBCSN.

The Knights lead the West Division final 3-2. Game 6 is at 6 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Comeback Knights

The Knights, for the most part, haven’t been getting off to great starts this postseason. But it’s hardly mattered.

The team has scored first in just four of its 12 playoff games but is 7-5. The Knights have scored the first goal only once in their first five games against the Avalanche.

Colorado entered Tuesday’s game 34-1-1 when leading after two periods. Then the Knights scored two third-period goals to tie Game 5 and won in overtime.

“Who cares about the odds, right?” goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said. “You just have to win.”

