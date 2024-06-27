107°F
NHL Awards live updates: Canucks captain earns major honor

The NHL has 18 trophies on display as the awards event is tomorrow night at the Fontainebleau L ...
The NHL has 18 trophies on display as the awards event is tomorrow night at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2024 - 4:25 pm
 
Updated June 27, 2024 - 4:28 pm

The NHL Awards are back in Las Vegas.

Five major honors will be handed out Thursday at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau to put a cap on the 2024 season, including the Hart Trophy for the league’s MVP.

Follow along for live updates below:

Norris Trophy

Winner: Quinn Hughes

The Canucks captain was named the NHL’s best defenseman after leading all blue liners with 92 points last season.

Hughes is the fourth U.S.-born player to win the Norris Trophy.

Nashville’s Roman Josi finished second in the voting and Colorado’s Cale Makar was third.

Calder Trophy

Winner: Connor Bedard

Bedard, the 2023 first overall pick, became the 10th Chicago Blackhawks player to be named the NHL’s rookie of the year.

He led all first-year players with 61 points despite missing 14 games with a fractured jaw.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber finished second in the voting for the award. New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes was third.

Ted Lindsay Award

Winner: Nathan MacKinnon

MacKinnon won the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given to the most outstanding player in the league as voted on by the NHL Players Association.

He scored a franchise-record 140 points last season and finished second in the league in points behind only the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov.

Kucherov and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews were the other finalists.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

