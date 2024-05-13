NHL Awards returning to Las Vegas, but at new location

The NHL Awards show returns to Las Vegas this year, but will take place in a new location in the city.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid walks the red carpet before the start of the NHL Awards on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights Mark Stone, who is a finalist for the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward, walks the red carpet before the start of the NHL Awards on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker, who is from Las Vegas, holds the King Clancy Memorial Trophy at the NHL Awards on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights Mark Stone, top/left, who is a finalist for the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward, shows off his new suit on the red carpet before the start of the NHL Awards on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The league’s annual awards show will take place at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau on June 27, the NHL announced Monday.

The show hasn’t been in Las Vegas since 2019. The city has hosted it 10 times starting in 2009, with venues ranging from the Palms, Encore at the Wynn, MGM Grand and Michelob Ultra Arena.

The show will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 4 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.

“As the newest luxury resort on the Strip and coming on the heels of our wildly popular NFL, UFC and college basketball tournament inaugural viewing parties, we can’t wait to bring hockey’s biggest night to Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” Fontainebleau Las Vegas president Maurice Wooden said in a statement.

The NHL Awards were held virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show returned to a live format in 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Last season’s edition, as well as the 2023 NHL draft, was held in Nashville, Tennessee.

Las Vegas is also hosting the draft this year at The Sphere from June 28 to 29.

The Golden Knights made an appearance at last year’s awards show with the Stanley Cup, but they might not have much of a presence this year.

Their title defense was cut short by a Game 7 loss to the Dallas Stars in the first round. Knights players also haven’t been named as finalists for any of the major awards.

The awards that will be given out include the Calder Memorial Trophy for rookie of the year, the Vezina Trophy for goaltender of the year, the James Norris Memorial Trophy for defenseman of the year, the Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player and the Hart Memorial Trophy for MVP.

Other honors — such as the Frank J. Selke Trophy for best defensive forward and the Jack Adams Award for coach of the year — will be announced on ESPN during the playoffs.

“Vegas has been the perfect setting for this annual celebration of our players’ accomplishments many times,” Steve Mayer, NHL chief content officer and senior executive vice president, said in a statement. “This year, we are looking forward to hosting the show for the first time at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.