Golden Knights

NHL Awards Show won’t be in Las Vegas this year; draft postponed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2020 - 2:34 pm
 
Updated March 25, 2020 - 4:30 pm

The NHL Awards Show will not be in Las Vegas this summer.

The event, scheduled for June 18 at a yet-to-be-announced site, was postponed by the league Wednesday because of ongoing uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the NHL said it “looks forward to returning to Las Vegas in the future.” The show has been held locally since 2009 with the exception of 2013 when it took place at United Center in Chicago.

The league also announced the postponements of the scouting combine (June 1 to 6 in Buffalo, New York) and the draft (June 26 and 27 in Montreal).

The location, timing and format of the draft and lottery will be announced once plans are finalized, the NHL said.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

