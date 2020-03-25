NHL Awards Show won’t be in Las Vegas this year; draft postponed

The NHL Awards Show will not be in Las Vegas this summer. The event, scheduled for June 18 at a yet-to-be-announced site, was postponed by the league Wednesday.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman walks the red carpet before the start of the NHL Awards on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, top/middle, talks with media on the red carpet before the start of the NHL Awards on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The event, scheduled for June 18 at a yet-to-be-announced site, was postponed by the league Wednesday because of ongoing uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the NHL said it “looks forward to returning to Las Vegas in the future.” The show has been held locally since 2009 with the exception of 2013 when it took place at United Center in Chicago.

The league also announced the postponements of the scouting combine (June 1 to 6 in Buffalo, New York) and the draft (June 26 and 27 in Montreal).

The location, timing and format of the draft and lottery will be announced once plans are finalized, the NHL said.

