NHL draft weekend could set up Knights’ free agency plans

The NHL draft could be a busy weekend for the Golden Knights with the opening of free agency looming Tuesday. The Knights have six picks to make.

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon announces the team's first-round pick, forward Trevor Connelly, during the NHL hockey draft at Sphere on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Forward Trevor Connelly poses on stage with Vegas Golden Knights leadership after the team selected him 19th overall during the first round of the NHL hockey draft at Sphere on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) deflects a shot intended for Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner (16) or past Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 05 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner speaks to the media during an end-of-season NHL hockey news conference in Toronto, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights could be in for a busy weekend, and it has nothing to do with the prospects they’re adding to the organization.

But there’s still the matter of them selecting their next wave of young talent during the NHL draft, which begins Friday in Los Angeles.

The Knights don’t have a first-round pick for the next two years thanks to the trades for center Tomas Hertl and defenseman Noah Hanifin.

As deep a draft class as this is projected to be, there hasn’t been any indication that the Knights want to trade back into the first round.

All their work will be handled Saturday with their six selections in rounds 2 through 7. The Knights won’t pick until late in the second round at No. 58.

That could be a time to address the blue line. They’ve taken a forward with their first pick in all eight prior drafts.

The Knights selected right wing Trevor Connelly with the 19th pick in last year’s draft at Sphere.

Goaltending is also strong in the system. Carl Lindbom is expected to be the Silver Knights’ starter next season, with 2022 fourth-round pick Cameron Whitehead also in Henderson.

And after trading Logan Thompson to the Washington Capitals in the last draft, the Knights used their third-round pick in that deal on Belarusian netminder Pavel Moysevich.

Focus on free agency

But this weekend is mostly centered on setting the Knights up for what could be an eventful free agency period that opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Knights got two important pieces of business handled Wednesday. They re-signed Original Misfit right wing Reilly Smith to a one-year, $2 million deal, and left wing Brandon Saad is also reportedly coming back, though terms of his deal have yet to be disclosed.

That leaves the Knights with $7.615 million in cap space with 10 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies under contract, with the Saad deal pending.

Depending on Saad’s contract — and with the reported uncertainty involving defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and his health for next season — the Knights could be in position to make a splash.

Pietrangelo’s status could also impact what the Knights do with the restricted free agent status of defenseman Nic Hague, but there is growing belief Hague will be targeted with an offer sheet or his rights will be traded this weekend.

The Knights have not made an official comment on Pietrangelo, but while there isn’t fire, there’s definitely smoke. That’s because the team is expected to make a run at right wing Mitch Marner, the top free agent available, when the market opens.

Marner sweepstakes

Coming off a career-high 102 points, Marner is expected to receive top dollar that will put him among the league’s highest-paid players.

The length of the deal is the curious part.

The salary cap is increasing to $95.5 million this season, then will jump to $104 million for the 2026-27 season and at $113.5 the following year.

Marner could take a shorter deal, rather than a full seven years, and take advantage of the rising cap.

But what if things fall through with Marner?

It’s been reported that Marner could take visits with interested teams, so a decision might not come Tuesday. Some of the other free agents may not be inclined to wait, either.

That includes right wings Brad Marchand, Nikolaj Ehlers and Brock Boeser — all players the Knights could be interested in, if the price is right and if they are able to pivot quickly.

But as it stands, Marner is Plan A. Plans B and C will be evaluated accordingly.

Up next

What: NHL draft

When: Friday-Saturday

Where: Peacock Theater, Los Angeles

TV: First round, 4 p.m. Friday (ESPN); rounds 2-7, 9 a.m. Saturday (NHLN)

On the clock: New York Islanders

Golden Knights' draft picks

Round 2: No. 58

Round 3: No. 91

Round 4: No. 122

Round 5: No. 154

Round 6: Nos. 186, 187