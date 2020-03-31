73°F
Golden Knights

NHL extends self-isolation period through April 15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2020 - 12:50 pm
 

The NHL extended its self-isolation period, keeping team facilities closed to players and staff through April 15, deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed Tuesday.

It’s the second time the league has lengthened its quarantine for players and staff after pausing its season March 12. The original end date of March 27 had been pushed back to Monday before this latest extension.

The league said previously that world events with the virus will dictate when players can meet in small groups to resume skating and off-ice training. Two players each from the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week the league continues to monitor developments with the virus and is in consultation with health officials regarding any decision to resume play.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended an eight-week ban on gatherings of 50 or more people through mid-May. The league hopes to begin a training camp period after 45 days, though that could be in doubt with the latest move.

