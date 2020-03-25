NHL extends self-isolation period to April 6

An NHL recommendation for players and staff to self-isolate and stay away from team facilities has been extended an additional 10 days.

The original guidelines had been set to expire March 27, but deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed to The Associated Press that date has been pushed to April 6.

League officials have held conference calls with the Board of Governors and team general managers over the past two days to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has forced massive cancellations in the sports world.

Team facilities now will be closed until at least April 6, though no formal decisions have been made as to a timeline for that to occur and the league has indicated players may be brought back in smaller groups when facilities reopen.

No determination has been made about when the NHL may resume its season or how the rest of the schedule and playoffs might proceed.

Commissioner Gary Bettman has said any decision about a return to action will be made in consultation with health officials, but he has expressed optimism that the league will be able to crown a champion at some point.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation against gatherings of 50 or more people is in place until mid-May. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive Tuesday banning gatherings of 10 or more people in the state.

The league has said it plans to hold a full 2020-21 season, even if the start date needs to be pushed back.

An FAQ released Monday by the league said the NHL is not recommending players get tested unless they exhibit symptoms.

“Our medical experts do not recommend mass testing for all NHL players,” it said. “Besides the fact that there would be insufficient testing resources to accommodate such a direction, the medical community does not believe that such testing is medically indicated, or in accordance with the parameters issued by applicable health authorities.”

Two Ottawa Senators players have tested positive for the virus, according to the team.

The Golden Knights are waiting for further direction from the league on when they can assemble as a team and return to the facility. The players are self-isolating.

The league has not made any decisions about the draft or scouting combine.

