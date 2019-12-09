NHL fines Rangers forward for hit on Golden Knights’ Cody Glass

New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux was fined $2,000 for elbowing the Golden Knights’ Cody Glass, the NHL announced Monday.

Glass was injured on the play, which occurred in the second period Sunday, and did not return to the Knights 5-0 loss.

Coach Gerard Gallant said after the game Glass was out with an upper-body injury.

Teammates Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Stone assisted Glass to the bench, and the center immediately went to the locker room and didn’t return.

Left wing William Carrier fought Lemieux in the third period in retaliation for the hit. Stone and Gallant expressed displeasure with the play after the game.

Glass, 20, has had an up-and-down first season in the NHL. He appeared to be hitting his stride in recent games, however, after moving back to his natural center position after center Cody Eakin sustained an upper-body injury.