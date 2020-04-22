NHL focused on games in league arenas, not neutral sites, reports say

Multiple reports by ESPN and Sportsnet indicate the league wants to play at league arenas if the season resumes and is no longer considering plans to play at neutral sites.

Ralph Engelstad Arena on the campus of the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. (Courtesy University of North Dakota)

The NHL appears to be moving on to Plan B if it is able to complete the season.

Multiple reports by ESPN and Sportsnet indicate the league is focused on playing at league arenas if the season resumes and is no longer considering plans to play at neutral sites.

Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed last week that the league was exploring the option of playing in locations such as Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Manchester, New Hampshire.

The latest plan calls for regional sites, aligned by division, to allow teams to complete the regular season, which was paused March 12 because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Edmonton, Alberta, is the leading candidate for the Pacific Division, according to the reports. Other sites that have been mentioned as possible host candidates are Carolina (Metropolitan Division) and Minnesota (Central Division).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.