NHL monitors ‘rapidly evolving situation’ with coronavirus pandemic

Golden Knights players addressed fans through social media for the first time Friday since the NHL season was paused.

The team released a compilation video on its Twitter account that included comments from seven players. In addition, statements from alternate captain Reilly Smith and newly acquired Nick Cousins were made public.

“There is nothing we love more than playing in front of our amazing fans and even though it’s tough to not be on the ice, we support the NHL’s decision to pause the season,” Smith said in his statement. “We know this is a very difficult time for many people, and we hope you are prioritizing your health and safety. We are looking forward to playing for you again soon.”

The league suspended its season indefinitely Thursday as part of the sports world’s efforts to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players were instructed to follow experts’ recommendations for social distancing, and commissioner Gary Bettman told NHL.com Friday the league is assessing all its options for the “rapidly evolving situation.”

The Knights flew back from Minnesota and arrived on Thursday evening after their game against the Wild was postponed.

“While we are disappointed to not be playing at the moment, we understand the circumstances impacting the world are far bigger than hockey right now,” Cousins said in his statement. “Our hope is that all our fans and their families are staying safe and healthy during this difficult time, and we can’t wait to be back on the ice competing for a chance at the Stanley Cup soon.”

Marc-Andre Fleury, Nick Holden, Nate Schmidt, Zach Whitecloud, Paul Stastny, Deryk Engelland, and William Karlsson all produced videos with personal statements.

“This is sad we can’t be playing hockey right now, but it’s better for everyone’s health,” Fleury said while holding his infant son. “Looking forward to seeing you guys back in the Fortress. Be safe.”

“I know we’re all disappointed we can’t be playing hockey right now, but we believe the NHL has made the right decision,” Holden said. “Hopefully we can continue our season soon. But until then, stay healthy and safe.”

“We’re all very disappointed we can’t play right now, but most important is everyone’s health,” Karlsson said. “I’d also like to say we look forward to hopefully playing in front of you guys and see you soon back at the Fortress. Take care.”

Bettman confirmed to NHL.com that to his knowledge, no player or employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive prior to a game Wednesday, prompting the NBA to suspend its season until further notice. Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell subsequently tested positive for the virus, as well.

Bettman told NHL.com he formed a task force of senior executives that “meets twice a day to discuss every conceivable issue that we could be dealing with.”

Unlike NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who expects his league to be on hiatus for at least 30 days, Bettman declined to give a minimum length for the pause.

“There’s no reason at this point in time to preclude any of our options, even though we don’t know what they are yet,” Bettman said. “We’re looking at every conceivable alternative.

”We’re looking at the calendar. We’re looking at what we think is and isn’t doable in terms of a time frame to continue to play.

“Obviously it’s conceivable that we’ll play beyond the time we were originally scheduled to conclude. How much longer we could do that is something we’re trying to determine, and not just what the timing of all this might be. We also are considering what playing alternatives there are that fit within the window that may be left.

“And so it’s a bit of a puzzle, and part of the problem is, we don’t know what all the pieces are yet.”

Bettman has yet to address how the stoppage might affect the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the NHL Awards on June 17 in Las Vegas, the NHL Draft (June 26-27 in Montreal), the start of free agency or the start of the 2020-21 season.

“No matter how this turns out, there will be a material negative consequence to the business, and that may be important on some level,” Bettman said to NHL.com. “But it’s secondary to the first goal, which (is making) sure that we’re doing the right thing for everybody’s safety and well-being.”

